THE owners of Andy Murray's luxurious five star hotel have revealed plans to reopen next month with social distancing, staggered dining times and a one way system.

The Cromlix hotel in Kinbuck, near Dunblane, is one of 14 prestigious hotels owned by Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI) which plan to reopen on July 15, following an announcement by the government about businesses opening again.

Camley's Cartoon: Tourism and hospitality sector set to re-open on July 15.

The company, which also oversees Inverlochy Castle, Greywalls Hotel in Gullane, Crossbasket Castle, the Isle of Eriska Hotel, Rocpool Reserve, The Inch Hotel, Blanefield House and several rural self-catering lodges, said it aims to provide the same high level of service while introducing various new measures to ensure guests’ safety in a “post-covid world”.

Those staying at the luxury hotel will be able to order their meals using a contactless dining service using an app to remove the need for menus. Dining times will be staggered and tables socially distanced. Food and drink will be served to a smaller side table next to the dining table.

Rooms will be disinfected and sealed ahead of guests' arrivals, and staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.

ICMI says it has bought market-leading electrostatic fogging machines to fully disinfect all rooms, before they are sealed to ensure no contamination ahead of guests arrival.

They will also introduce a one-way system in shared areas and mandatory distancing with discreet signage to ensure no close contact between fellow guests and hotel employees.

A statement from the company said there would also be mandatory hand washing for staff every 30 minutes.

Norbert Lieder, managing director of ICMI said: “We are excited to open our properties and give people who have spent several months in the confines of their own home the chance to remember luxury. Yes, the experience will be different as the result of our enhanced social distancing requirements, but a stay in one of our properties will be every bit as indulgent as it has always been.

“The measures we have set out are on top of the already mammoth effort it takes to ensure that each destination – including castles, centuries-old properties and private islands – are ready to welcome guests both old and new as a base to unwind and perhaps rediscover some of the most beautiful parts of the country.”

Also preparing to re-open on July 15 is Glenapp Castle, a 17-bedroom luxury five-star hotel in Ayrshire.

The hotel said that, over the last few weeks, as other parts of the world have started to reopen, it had seen a small rise in new bookings, predominantly from customers in the UK but also some from Europe and the US.

It has created a ‘Stay Safe’ policy with measures which include hygiene packs containing sanitiser, masks, temperature strips and sanitising wipes being available in all bedrooms. Hygiene stations will also be placed throughout the hotel.

Staff will have their temperature taken upon arrival on every shift and the restaurant will not be taking non-residential bookings over the summer period.

In other tourism developments yesterday, the Cairngorms 'green' recovery plan was approved at the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) board meeting, which was held online, including the creation of a £130,000 fund to help local businesses.

CNPA chief executive Grant Moir said they were working with partners to re-open facilities as soon as possible, including car parking, toilets and litter bins.

Seven extra rangers will be appointed to help make sure people have the right information, four in the Strathspey area and three in Aberdeenshire.

Popular beauty spots have already suffered issues with littering and fouling despite travel restrictions of five miles still being in place because of lockdown.

Mr Moir said: “The Recovery Plan outlines the creation of a Cairngorms Recovery Fund; the CNPA are providing £100,000 to support local business and community activity to help the recovery on top of a host of other activity, including £30,000 from the Cairngorms Trust. This is in addition to the schemes happening at a national and regional level and will have a local focus, looking at ways to boost local economy and employment in the short term as well as delivering on the long term aims of the park."

Xander McDade, convener of the CNPA Board, added: "The Cairngorms National Park is heavily reliant on tourism and nature and landscape underpin much of the area’s economy. The recovery is going to take time and different businesses and communities will be affected in different ways. We are keen that the CNPA and our partners support this recovery and in doing so continue to deliver against the Park Plan’s long-term outcomes.”

“We have a unique opportunity to ensure that as we play our part in helping to rebuild the economy, we do it in such a way that also tackles the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis. Many businesses and communities in the Cairngorms National Park are facing an uncertain future and the CNPA is committed to supporting them and to a sustainable recovery of the economy for our communities."