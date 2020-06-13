BRITISH Airways’ treatment of its workforce during the coronavirus pandemic “is a national disgrace”, MPs have claimed.

In a report published today by the Westminster Transport committee, politicians have lashed out at the national carrier’s actions towards its employees.

The airline initially said staff would be put on furlough as its fleet was grounded, but weeks later announced 12,000 employees were to be made redundant.

It then emerged there were plans for 35,000 staff to be reemployed with poorer conditions, which is currently under consultation.

The Transport Select Committee’s report not only criticised the airline, but also said Home Secretary Priti Patel’s decision to introduce a blanket 14 day quarantine for people coming in to the country had to eb scrapped at the end of the month.

The MPs argue it should be replaced with a “more flexible and risk-based approach”.

The committee has also recommended that the Government pick up the pace on a recovery strategy for the aviation industry by scrapping air passenger duty for six months and mirror the Scottish Government’s move to give airlines and airports 12 months business rates relief.

Huw Merrimen MP, chairman of the Committee, said: “The impact of coronavirus may sadly mean that the loss of some jobs in the aviation sector is justified. The behaviour of British Airways and its parent company, IAG, is not. It falls well below the standards expected from any employer, especially in light of the scale of taxpayer subsidy, at this time of national crisis..

He added: “It is imperative that the UK Government finds a way to get aviation back on its feet. We don’t believe this fits with a blanket 14 day quarantine period for travellers to the UK.”

A spokesman for BA said: Mr Merriman made clear several weeks ago that the Committee’s report would be ‘fuelled by the kind and impassioned messages’ he received, rather than the facts. The facts are clear. The Government has no plans to help the sector restart and recover as evidenced by the 14 day quarantine regulation.

“We find ourselves in the deepest crisis ever faced by the airline industry.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that British Airways can survive and sustain the maximum number of jobs consistent with the new reality of a changed airline industry in a severely weakened global economy. “