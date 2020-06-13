A POPULAR pub, restaurant and chippy can be demolished to make way for a hotel, the council has ruled.

George Capital has been granted permission from Glasgow City Council to knock down five buildings on the corner of West Nile Street and Bath Street and build a multi-storey hotel.

The Iron Horse, which dates from 1872, and Italian restaurant O Sole Mio, which opened in 1965, closed their doors in February when their leases expired.

READ MORE: Historic Glasgow pub to be demolished after almost 150 years for new hotel

They are among five businesses, including the Blue Lagoon, which will be replaced with the £30m hotel.

Plans for the development, which the developers say will create approximately 100 jobs, were submitted, on behalf of the applicant, by Savills.

Ruth Highgate, associate director at Savills Planning, said: "We are delighted that we have achieved this significant consent on behalf of George Capital, which will allow a corner of the city centre to realise positive change and regeneration.

"Savills Planning has welcomed the opportunity to continue to work with officers at Glasgow City Council during this time, where effective online collaboration and good communication between all parties has been key."

More than 400 objections to the plan were lodged with the council while a petition created by the Iron Horse was signed by more than 2000 people.

READ MORE: Iron Horse Bar: Objections to plans for Glasgow city centre demolition

Objections came from as far as Belgium, Spain, Poland, Australia, Philippines, Azerbaijan and America.

But a demolition report, submitted with the application, stated the buildings do not "make a contribution to the special, historic or architectural character" of the surrounding conservation area.

A rooftop restaurant and ground floor bar, which can be used by the public, are set to be included in the development.