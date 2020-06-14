TOURISM leaders are drawing up plans to welcome guests once again next month, but many are urging visitors to book a stay in the autumn instead – while some attractions are weighing up whether it’s financially worth reopening at all.

The Scottish Government has given the tourism and hospitality sectors a provisional reopening date of July 15, assuming the fight to suppress Covid-19 continues to be successful.

But amid warnings the two-metre social-distancing rule will lead to pubs, restaurants and museums being restricted in their ability to claw back much-needed cash, Highlands and Islands businesses have stated that ferry restrictions are “simply catastrophic” for trade.

The North Coast 500 route, which provides up to £22 million to the Highlands economy a year, is expecting even more Scots to enjoy its sites and spend money in local businesses this summer.

Tom Campbell, executive chairman of NC500, said: “With international tourism shredded and the thoughts of many turning to post-lockdown travel, there is every likelihood more Scots than ever before may well follow the lead of tens of thousands of visitors who have already explored the 516-mile route.

“Seismic change in how Scots and other UK nations holiday as a result of Covid-19 could result in a staycation boom, helping to ensure the success of the NC500, businesses and communities along the route continues through difficult times.

“We’re expecting to see more UK visitors heading to Scotland and driving and cycling will be the way people will want to take their holidays.”

With more people expected to travel by car this summer amid social distancing and capacity concerns around public transport, car parks and public toilets are set to be reopened – with hand hygiene playing a leading role in the continued fight against coronavirus.

Forestry and Land Scotland operates dozens of visitor centres and car parks across the Highlands.

Chief executive Simon Hodgson, said: “We are grateful that many people have exercised their patience throughout lockdown and we will be looking to carry out the necessary maintenance and safety checks on our car parks and other leisure and recreation facilities that will allow us to gradually reopen them.

“We anticipate that we will have some car parks and mountain bike trails open by the end of phase two and will be working towards opening our visitor centres as soon as it is practicable and safe to do so in phase three.”

A spokesperson for Highland Council said the authority is working towards reopening as many toilets and car parks as possible.

But the anticipated staycation boom is unlikely to be felt in Scotland’s island communities after CalMac Ferries warned that with current social-distancing measures continuing, only 17% of normal passenger numbers will be able to travel.

Rob McKinnon, chief executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism, said: “Many tourism businesses on the islands which have seen no revenue since October 2019 are on a knife’s edge and will be unable to survive until April 2021 without some trading season this year, or further Government support, which has not yet been proposed.

“We’d welcome a boost or a bounce, as opposed to a surge or an invasion, in autumn, when people who have been unable to come earlier in the year decide to visit in October or November which would really help our businesses, when social distance happens naturally, and you do have the space to feed your soul. We’ll need a bit of patience and understanding as we get back into gear and adjust to social distancing, restock some supplies, and deal with everyone’s nervousness as we adapt to the new normal.

“We are lucky that many of our visitors are regulars and we can rely on them to do their part.”

Gordon Morrison, chief executive of the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions, has indicated that many outdoor attractions could reopen as soon as next weekend, if Nicola Sturgeon confirms stage two of the Scottish Government’s roadmap to easing the lockdown later this week – but warned that “many are weighing up whether it will be viable to open on July 15”.

He added: “Regardless of when attractions choose to reopen, there will be a significantly reduced number of visitors to our sites this year and there is absolutely no doubt that a longer-term support package for the sector will definitely be needed to ensure the survival of many of our members.”

Pubs and restaurants are eager to welcome customers again, with those with outdoor spaces set to be able to reopen in phase two of the exit strategy.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the Scottish Beer & Pub Association, said: “It is important consumers feel safe and comfortable when they are finally allowed to enjoy a beer in a pub again, with operators across Scotland busy over the coming weeks getting their premises ready for opening in the new normal.

“There are still issues needing addressed ahead of reopening for the pub sector though, with the majority of premises unable to viably operate at a two-metre social distance.”