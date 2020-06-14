Hidden for centuries and only now gradually giving up some of its secrets, Orkney’s Neolithic Ness of Brodgar settlement has provided archaeologists with a gripping story of mystery since its discovery.

Now, the ancient remains and Orkney’s other intriguing monuments are to provide a magical backdrop to an animated feature film which could launch the story of the islands onto the international stage. It’s hoped that Lugi – The Brodgar Boy could eventually become a major cinema release, helping to spotlight Orkney and, indeed, Scotland’s often overlooked Neolithic history, echoing the impact of Pixar’s 2012 animation Brave, and boosting tourism across the islands. The feature-length film will tell the story of a disabled boy who must unite his people if they are to defeat evil forces, and is expected to take viewers on an animated tour of the Orkney Islands’ most precious heritage sites. The idea originated from Orcadian illustrator and cartoonist Alex Leonard who has been developing the film with Belfast-based animation company ALT Animation. It recently beat competition from almost 280 filmmakers in 32 countries to secure major development funding from Creative Europe. ALT Animation has also received support from Northern Ireland Screen. Intended as a family-friendly movie, the story will use the boy hero’s adventures to explore some of the mysteries surrounding Orkney’s most ancient monuments, such as the famous settlement of Skara Brae and the Ring Of Brodgar. The sites predate Stonehenge and the Pyramids of Egypt, prompting suggestions that the islands were the epicentre of human existence 5,000 years ago. Although strictly fiction, it will be woven around real archaeological evidence and understanding gleaned during excavation of the sites. Some early illustrations have been based on Structure Ten at the Ness, thought to be one of the largest stone-built Neolithic structures in Britain and built around 2900BC.