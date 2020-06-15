Traders have called on the Scottish Government to set a date for when they can reopen for business.

The Scottish Retail Consortium wants a provisional reopening date so shops can prepare to open their doors to customers again.

Non-essential shops have been shut since lockdown began on March 23 and many are facing a battle to survive the longer their doors remain closed.

In England, clothes stores and bookshops are starting to open again from tomorrow but there is no date yet when this might happen in Scotland.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell of the Scottish Retail Consortium said: “We really need an indicative timetable so we can put the right measures in place so we’re ready to trade and customers can have a bit of confidence when they can come back to shops and get the products we’re all hoping they’ll want to buy.”

The Scottish Government has produced a route map out of lockdown with different measures occurring at different stages but no dates are attached to the phases.

A spokesman said: “We have a review point on Thursday at which time we will consider further, safe progression through the route map.

“Our total package for businesses during this unprecedented economic crisis now exceeds £2.3 billion. This support, which is under constant review, includes almost £900m of non-domestic rates relief and a £1.3bn business grants scheme.

“Importantly, we have extended the eligibility criteria for our small business and retail, hospitality and leisure grants, and we have extended the upper threshold for retail, hospitality or leisure properties with individual rateable values of up to £18,000 each. We have also published workplace guidance to support the retail sector’s return to trading.”

The national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, told BBC Scotland he was hopeful there could be good news for retailers soon. He said: “Shops will be part of our conversation this week as we move towards hopefully phase two of the route map on Thursday and Friday and conversations around next weekend.”

Retailers say they need a provisional date to help prepare shops for social distancing measures, bringing back staff and planning sales promotions.

They also fear that the longer they are closed, the more people will shop on the internet, and perhaps continue to do so in the long term.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Minister has warned that Scottish universities could suffer long-term damage caused by the Covid-19 outbreak as well as losing access to European funds as Britain leaves the EU.

The Scottish Funding Council’s recent analysis suggests the country’s universities will lose around £72m this year and between £384m and £651m next year Richad has written to the UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway: “It’s vital both for Scotland’s economic recovery and to protect the nation’s global reputation for science and research excellence that the UK Treasury signals substantial support for our universities in the coming days.