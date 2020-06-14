SCOTLAND'S schools are unlikely to return to normal before next summer, the Education Secretary has said.

John Swinney stressed he did not want part-time schooling to continue for "a minute longer than necessary", but social distancing means changes have to be made.

He said there will be a legal requirement for parents to send their children to school, but no legal requirement to enforce home learning.

It comes after union leaders warned blended learning, in which pupils only attend school on certain days or weeks, could last the entire school year when pupils return on August 11.

Next year's exams could also be cancelled or pushed back.

Mr Swinney told the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland: "I don't want it to go on for a minute longer than it's necessary, because I accept that the blended learning model is not as good a model as the one that we had before coronavirus had the effect that it had, resulting in lockdown."

But he said it was "unlikely" things would return to normal before the end of the school year, adding: "We'll have to maintain the social distancing approaches for some considerable time to come.

"There will be changes and differences in the way we deliver education as a consequence of the requirements of physically distancing."

Mr Swinney said it will be a legal requirement for parents to send their children to school, but "considered discussions" will take place with families.

However home learning will not be a legal requirement.

Mr Swinney said: "What we will be doing is our level best to support parents and young people in utilising the home learning opportunities that are going to be available."

The Education Secretary said there is a "working assumption" that exams will take place next year.

However schools are also being asked to prepare for these being cancelled.

Mr Swinney said exams – which normally start in late April – could also be pushed back.

He said: "I don't view this as an ideal way of delivering education. I'd much prefer to have formal, full-time schooling in place.

"I accept that it's not as good as what we had before coronavirus, but needs must, I suppose."

He said he was "all for" ideas around hiring more teachers and opening up public buildings for schooling.

He added: "I'm prepared to engage in a conversation about that, but I want to see the plans coming forward that would substantiate that."