AT a recent virtual Prime Minister’s Question Time, the Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, told MPs to make sure their video calls took place against a neutral background, with no party political slogans in view. The offending MP in that instance was Labour’s Justin Manners who had a “Vote Labour” poster behind him, albeit a rather tasteful vintage one.

Journalists, though, can show their true colours in video calls as they please. Not to be outdone by the Mirror’s Pippa Crerar and her portraits of Glasgow, Sun columnist Jane Moore brought a touch of grooviness to Marr with a framed version of David Bowie’s classic 1973 album, Aladdin Sane, above.