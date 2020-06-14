AT a recent virtual Prime Minister’s Question Time, the Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, told MPs to make sure their video calls took place against a neutral background, with no party political slogans in view. The offending MP in that instance was Labour’s Justin Manners who had a “Vote Labour” poster behind him, albeit a rather tasteful vintage one.
Journalists, though, can show their true colours in video calls as they please. Not to be outdone by the Mirror’s Pippa Crerar and her portraits of Glasgow, Sun columnist Jane Moore brought a touch of grooviness to Marr with a framed version of David Bowie’s classic 1973 album, Aladdin Sane, above.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment