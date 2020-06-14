Police have taken to George Square where hundreds of people have gathered to 'protect' Glasgow's monuments.

Images from the scene show officers on the ground amongst a crowd of people who turned out to ensure the city's Cenotpath was not vandalised.

It is the second day the group has gathered after hundreds appeared in the city centre on Saturday.

Here is how the scene at George Square looked on Sunday:

HeraldScotland: Picture by: Jane Barlow/PA WirePicture by: Jane Barlow/PA WireHeraldScotland: Picture by: Jane Barlow/PA WirePicture by: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

HeraldScotland: Picture by: Jane Barlow/PA WirePicture by: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

HeraldScotland: Picture by: Jane Barlow/PA WirePicture by: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

HeraldScotland: Picture by: Jane Barlow/PA WirePicture by: Jane Barlow/PA Wire