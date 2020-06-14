Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at the 'shameful' disorder in Glasgow as police attempt to contain trouble between protest groups.

Hundreds of people attended a demonstration to 'protect' the city's monuments against vandalism while a separate group gathered at a statue of Robert Peel to demand its removal.

Missiles could be seen flying between the two groups, according to Press Association, as police formed a line across the street with their batons drawn.

Now, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the ongoing situation, and branded it 'really shameful behaviour'.

At the daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said she did not yet have all the facts.

She said that although peaceful protest is "a fundamental right in any democracy" that: "Right now people in my view should not be taking part in mass gatherings because it is not safe, it puts health at risk and potentially puts lives at risk."

She added that "violent protest is never acceptable", and said those involved "should really take a long, hard look at themselves".

She told reporters: "It is of course for the police to ensure that the law is respected and order is maintained and I have every confidence in Police Scotland to do this."

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted: "Our Police Officers have been at the front line keeping us safe during pandemic.

"Today's scenes in Glasgow are shameful. Be in no doubt you will face the full force of the law if you assault a Police Officer.

"What a contrast to peaceful BLM [Black Lives Matter] protests in Scotland last week."

Police were out in force across the weekend to maintain order as hundreds turned out in the city centre.

The situation is currently ongoing, and police have now surrounded a historic library in Glasgow city centre as part of efforts to tackle the issue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “The presence at the library is part of the ongoing operation in Glasgow City centre.”

Chief Superintendent Alan Murray said: “Police Scotland can confirm that officers were aware of a disturbance near George Square, Glasgow today.

“At this time the incident does not appear to be connected to a Black Lives Matter protest.”

The Glasgow Youth Art Collective said on its Facebook page: “We attempted to have a peaceful protest today in city in the style of a public consultation for the people of Glasgow to decide what would be best to happen to the racist and anti-working class statues of George Square.

“Due to the police targeting activists before we were able to gather and no easy access to the square, we have decided to postpone today’s demo.”

Responding to the statement from the organiser, Mr Murray said: “Police will always facilitate peaceful protest where practical and safe to do so, but overall public safety of all those concerned is a key consideration.”