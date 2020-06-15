An easyJet flight has landed in Scotland in the company's first journey since its fleet was grounded at the beginning of lockdown.

The flight left Gatwick airport at 7am and landed in Glasgow International Airport at around 8.30am.

It is the first trip from the airline since March 30, when the country began to shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

EasyJet’s boss has insisted he would “feel 100% safe” on packed planes.

READ MORE: easyJet admits nine million customers have been hacked

Chief executive Johan Lundgren told the PA news agency that the Luton-based carrier took guidance from international regulators to develop an enhanced safety and hygiene regime ahead of its resumption of flights on Monday.

Director of Flight Operations Captain David Morgan and Captain Kate McWilliams in the cockpit of easyJet flight EZY883. Credit: PA

Passengers and crew are required to wear masks, aircraft are regularly deep-cleaned, and disinfection wipes and hand sanitiser are being made available.

Mr Lundgren said not operating a single flight in nearly three months has been “devastating”, and the airline is “super-excited” to return to the skies.

He will travel on his first easyJet flight after the restart on Wednesday.

Asked if he would be anxious about his health if the plane is full, he replied: “I would feel 100% safe.

“The recommendations that we’ve implemented have been defined together with international regulators Easa (European Aviation Safety Agency), ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) and also our own company’s medical doctors and expertise.”

The Airbus A321neo – easyJet’s largest aircraft – can seat 235 passengers.

READ MORE: EasyJet to resume flights from Scotland from next month with new safety measures in place

Despite the 14-day quarantine policy and current travel restrictions imposed in the UK, Mr Lundgren said he believed summer holidays will be possible.

He went on: “We would hope and would be really looking forward to restrictions being either lifted, or air bridges put in place where it made sense to do so, allowing UK customers as well as people in the rest of Europe to be able to go on a holiday.”

EasyJet’s initial schedule involves mainly domestic flying in the UK and France.

The airline will ramp up its operations in the coming weeks.