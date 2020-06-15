Scotland's First Minister has spoken of her joy after visiting her parents for the first time since lockdown began.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed earlier this month that she did not visit her family in North Ayrshire in the first weekend of easing lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

She admitted that she did not want to add to the numbers out on the road who would be making similar journeys as the country entered Phase 1 in the last few weeks.

In a special Covid-19 interview airing across the Hits Radio Network on June 5, Ms Sturgeon jokingly hoped her mother would be able to hear the reasons behind not visiting.

Now, the First Minister has finally paid a visit to her parents - and said that she missed them.

In an Instagram post, Ms Sturgeon shared an image of the pair in their back garden.

She wrote: "Had a physically distanced garden visit to my mum and dad this evening - the first time I’ve seen them in 3 months.

"I’ve missed them."

Ms Sturgeon also shared an image of a tree, which she says was bought for her father as a Father's Day gift almost 30 years ago.

In the Hits Radio interview, she said: “I think it’s fair to say what we’ve all been living through in the past couple of months is putting all sorts of things in perspective.

“The kind of things that used to wind me up and the things that maybe used to worry me and the things that I would get upset about just don’t feel as important anymore."