An SNP MP has had to undergo emergency neurosurgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Amy Callaghan, MP for East Dunbartonshire, was found by her partner collapsed at home after suffering the stroke on Wednesday, June 10.

An imminent risk to life was identified, and the 28-year-old was rushed to hospital for surgery.

Ms Callaghan was elected to the House of Commons in 2019 after unseating the then-Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson.

In a statement released by her consistency office, she is said to be stable in hospital after pulling through the operation.

Nicola Sturgeon has sent her best wishes, stating in a tweet that she wishes her 'the speediest possible recovery'.

Sending lots of love and strength to @AmyCallaghanSNP and her family, and wishing her the speediest possible recovery. https://t.co/cgQTRE6fu4 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 15, 2020

An emotional statement from her office reads: "Thanks to the immense skill and response of the medical team involved in her care, Amy was able to successfully pull through the operation and it now stable in hospital.

"She wishes to put on record her enormous love and gratitude to all involved in her care - the first response and ambulance crew, accident and emergency staff, the neurological surgeons and the wonderful nursing team - who have all played a role in, undoubtedly, saving her life."

"As she always has done throughout her life, she will continue to fight. She is determined to overcome what barriers, if any, may now arise as a result of this incident. She wants to make clear that her constituency work will continue: her office is still open for all those who require help and support."

The statement added: "There will be a period of required rest and recover. Whilst this is ongoing, we ask that you respect her and her family's safety and privacy.

"It is the privilege of her life to be elected as the Member of Parliament for East Dunbartonshire.

"There is absolutely no doubt that Amy will come back stronger, fitter and more determined than ever to continue in that role and serve, top the best of her ability, the people of her constituency."

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: "My thoughts and best wishes are with Amy and her family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I wish Amy a full and speedy recovery from everyone in the SNP, and would ask that people please respect her family's privacy now and in the weeks to come."

Ruth Davidson tweeted: "Awful news. Wishing Amy a full and speedy recovery."

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Thinking of you Amy and praying for a swift and full recovery. Thoughts also with your family and friends at this difficult time."

