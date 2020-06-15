Shoppers have queued up outside stores in England as the country opened non-essential shops on Monday for the first time since lockdown began.

Thousands of stores in England pulled up their shutters for the first time since March after Boris Johnson announced plans to begin reopening the economy 'gradually and carefully'.

READ MORE: Scottish shops call for re-opening date to be announced

The prime minister had previously said he did not know whether to expect “a flood or a trickle” when the English shops reopened but that he hoped people would return in “sensible” numbers.

Picture taken with permission from the twitter feed of @SkyBlueStacey/PA

Scottish stores will not reopen until given the go-ahead by the Scottish Government. It is thought small retail units could begin to reopen in phase two of the route map, with physical distancing measures in place.

Long lines were seen at Primark stores across England, with dozens of keen shoppers waiting outside branches of the budget clothes store in Birmingham, Derby, Liverpool and Nottingham.

READ MORE: Scotland’s ‘urban buy-out’ could be blueprint for towns

Small business minister Paul Scully insisted it is safe to shop, noting the new looks many stores will have as they attempt to ensure social distancing and good hygiene among staff and customers.

Shoppers queue outside a branch of H&M in Canterbury, Kent

He told BBC Breakfast: “The high street is going to be a different place to what it was before, with the one-way systems, with the hand sanitisers, and with people not trying clothes on in the same way.

READ MORE: Analysis: Our shopping habits will change forever, it won’t be as fun

“But, nonetheless, it is safe to shop. I would encourage people to be sensible, work with the people in the shop but do go out and shop, and start opening our economy gradually and carefully.”

Meanwhile, commuters were pictured wearing masks at London’s Waterloo station as face coverings on public transport became mandatory in England.