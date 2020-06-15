Loyalists in Scotland are to take part in a virtual parade as part of the annual Boyne celebrations.
The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland is hoping to broadcast footage of previous marches alongside a live church service after being forced to cancel this year's walks due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE: Orange Order plan Glasgow parade to thank Tory government
Some marchers in Belfast are reportedly expected to use treadmills with VR headsets to make the experience more realistic.
Jim McHarg, the grandmaster of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, told the Times: “We are going to have a virtual parade made up of footage of old parades and speeches.
"It will be like the day would have panned out but it will be on YouTube or Facebook.
“It will be a bit like watching Sky Sports just now with football matches from years ago.”
Organisers are also planning to stream live bible readings and other speeches during the celebrations, which commemorate protestant King William III's victory in 1690.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment