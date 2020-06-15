MSPS have demanded answers from Scotland’s qualifications body after raising concerns the process to replace this year’s exams could lead to teachers being faced with a mountain of appeals one weeks before schools are set to re-open.

This year’s exam diet has been axed by the Scottish Government for the first time in their history as schools were forced to close their doors to pupils in a bid to help tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is preparing for next year’s exams to go ahead as normal, but Education Convener John Swinney has warned that teachers will need to assess pupils throughout the year in case next year’s exams also face cancellation.

Teachers are returning to schools this month to begin preparations for schools to re-open on August 11 with a blended learning model where pupils are likely to spend up to half of their time physically in school and the rest at home with remote learning.

This year’s exams have been replaced by the SQA by a combination of teacher assessments, coursework and estimated grades based on teachers’ judgements – along with previous achievements.

MSPs remain sceptical about the process used and convener of Holyrood’s education committee, Clare Adamson, has now written to the SQA chief executive, Fiona Robertson, highlighting that the committee “continues to have concerns about the estimation process”.

The letter says: “In relation to the appeals process, the committee is concerned that on or soon after 4 August, there may be a large number of appeals should students, parents and teachers seek to challenge particular grades where they are lower than the anticipated grade.

“This would cause a capacity issue for secondary school teachers who would also be undertaking intensive preparations for the re-opening of schools on a phased basis the following week. In addition, this would generate a notable amount of work for the SQA causing the appeals process to take longer than usual. This, in turn, could lead to a delay in finalising grades of young people reliant on these grades to confirm places on university and college courses.”

It adds: “The committee understood from the SQA that where the evidence may be lacking that a young person will achieve a certain level based on their performance before the coronavirus outbreak, but a teacher’s judgment was that they had the capacity to achieve a particular level, then an estimate could be based on this teacher judgment.

“Our focus groups with teachers covered this issue with a number of teachers suggesting that there are lots of students who ‘pull it out of the bag’ for the final exam.

“Teachers also questioned how an appeals process would work for these young people where the evidence did not exist to substantiate teacher judgment on the ability of these individuals.”

The SQA has been contacted for comment.