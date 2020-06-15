A US Air Force pilot is missing after a fighter jet crashed into the North Sea.

Rescue crews have been scrambled to help locate the pilot and the aircraft, which is said to be a F-15C Eagle from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

It crashed off the coast of Middlesbrough shortly after 9.40am while on a training mission.

🇺🇸 USAF F15 down - Reports of an F15 crash in the North Sea, callsign CHOSEN4. Formation of 4 x @48FighterWing F15s out from RAF Lakenheath. No information on crew. Humberside RESCUE912 Coastguard helicopter scrambled.



Mil aircraft over the North Sea atm. pic.twitter.com/vjgBoSoG4T — CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) June 15, 2020

An RAF Lakenheath spokesman said: "At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

"The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.

"As soon as additional details become available, they will be provided."

The F15C, a single-seater air defence fighter, is a model of jet that has been used by the US Air Force since 1979.

RAF spokesman Martin Tinworth said the aircraft has an “exceptional flight safety record”.

HM Coastguard said in a statement that it received reports of a plane “going down into the sea 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head” on the Yorkshire coast.

“The HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats,” a spokesman said.

“Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area.”