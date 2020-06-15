A Glasgow bar has revealed its dramatic social-distancing revamp - complete with private customer pods and infrared taps.

Ardnamurchan in the city's Hope Street has been renovated by licensee Neil Douglas to create 21 private dining and drinking spaces to comply with guidelines when it is allowed to reopen.

Perspex screens divide tables within the restaurant, as well as lining the bar.

Mr Douglas hopes the measures introduced meet health and safety consultant approval.

The venue will also feature a one-way system and infrared taps, with hand sanitisers in place for anyone who walks in from the street and pays by cash.

Mr Douglas, who also owns two Mediterranean restaurants in Glasgow, said: “We’re fortunate to have a large venue.

“We’ve taken out a third of our seating to separate customers and the layout will work whether people have to maintain a one or two-metre distance.

“The private spaces work really well and people will be able to pre-book the one they want.”

He added: “Having tried them out with my own children, I know they’re perfect for families – they give the kids a bit more space than usual and naturally encourage them to stay close to their table.

“For those customers wanting to sit at the bar, there’s a discrete Perspex screen to divide them from staff.”

The 17 Ardnamurchan and 11 Basil staff – who have all been furloughed – have been given online training and will receive inductions before doors open.

Mr Douglas said: “We got on the case and ordered quickly and I’m glad we did as there’s such a high demand it has taken more than a month to get the Perspex in.”

He added: “Our aim is to keep all the character and ambience of the venues and maintain a great experience for customers while providing the safety measures that many will want.

“We’ll be ready whenever the go-head to reopen comes.”