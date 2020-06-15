A NEW campaign has been launched to stop doorstep scams across Scotland as a new report revealed one in three have been contacted by scammers since the start of the pandemic.

Trading Standards Scotland and Police Scotland have launched a nationwide Shut out Scammers campaign in response to growing concerns about the rise in frauds.

According to police figures, fraud in April rose from 791 cases last year to 1089 during the lockdown this year.

East Lothian Council has previously warned of people going door-to-door pretending to be NHS workers collecting donations or offering to shop for money.

Fraudsters have also offered to spray paths and driveways with anti-bacterial treatment for cash.

Campaign organisers say that in addition to more traditional doorstep scams reported during the summer months, with rogue traders also offering gardening work or services such as gutter cleaning or pressure washing, fraudsters have adapted to the changing circumstances of the lockdown.

Since lockdown began in March, Scottish consumers have reported scammers cold calling households and posing as Red Cross or NHS workers to collect donations for fake Covid-19 charities.

Other scammers have posed as local council staff and offered to buy groceries for self-isolating or shielding individuals, taking their money but failing to return. Rogue traders have also offered cleaning services in order to disinfect driveways, properties and even doorbells of the virus.

The Shut out Scammers campaign will run from 15-26 June and is supported by Advice Direct Scotland, which runs Scotland's national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, Neighbourhood Watch Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

New research by Citizens Advice has revealed 36% of people have been contacted by scammers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Polling conducted on behalf of the charity also showed that certain groups were at an increased risk of being contacted by a scammer, often those who could least afford it.

Of those with a disability or long term illness, 45% said they had been targeted and half of those at an increased risk of coronavirus or shielding had been contacted.

The charity has seen calls from members of the public concerned about bogus testing kits, vaccinations and government refunds.

It’s reported a 19% rise in people coming to its website for scam advice.

Citizens Advice web pages relating to scams saw an average of 49,000 page views a month since lockdown began in March, compared to an average of 41,000 page views in the three months prior.

The research found that the majority of people (64%) say they are worried someone they know will fall foul of a con. And most people (90%) reported they felt wary of scammers taking advantage of the situation.

During the new campaign trading standards teams will raise awareness of doorstep crime, rogue trading scams and other forms of financial harm to which consumers, particularly the elderly, are susceptible.

Organisers say the campaign aims to "empower" consumers rather than make them fearful" and to encourage the reporting of doorstep crime.

Trading Standards Scotland have developed a range of methods to help prevent members of the public becoming victims of doorstep scams, with advice leaflets being distributed by many local authorities as part of their shielding packs.

A weekly Scam Share bulletin which highlights the most recent doorstep, cyber, phone and email scams affecting Scottish consumers has been sent to over 14,000 recipients since the beginning of the lockdown.

Consumers can also request No Cold Calling stickers from their local authority or from Trading Standards Scotland, which warn cold callers that the occupant does not wish to engage with them.

Kelly Parry, chairman of Trading Standards Scotland and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities' community well-being spokesman said: “As lockdown eases, we are seeing an increase in doorstep crime. Scammers are taking advantage of people’s anxieties and uncertainties about the Covid-19 pandemic and are adapting their methods to the changing circumstances. Rogue traders go to great lengths to appear legitimate by advertising their services through company websites, glossy leaflets and social media and obtaining liveried vehicles and workwear with a company logo.

“The partnership approach between Police Scotland and Trading Standards Scotland is essential to disrupt rogue traders, protect consumers and raise awareness of these scams. It is more important than ever that we work together to shut out doorstep scammers and to ensure that legitimate traders can get back to work as part of the nationwide economic recovery from the pandemic.

“Trading Standards staff continue to work to identify and protect scams and to protect Scottish consumers.”

Citizens Advice and the Consumer Protection Partnership have launched their own Scams Awareness campaign to encourage people to share and report about their experiences and look out for others.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “People in Scotland are targeted by scams every day, and in the Citizens Advice network we see cases of people who have lost money to them, sometimes hundreds or even thousands of pounds. This campaign is all about raising awareness of scams and encouraging people to be more confident about how to spot them and fight them.

“When someone steals money from you in a scam, that is a crime, and should be treated as such. That means reporting it to the police, and telling other people about it so they don’t get caught out by it."

Superintendent Tim Ross, of Police Scotland's Safer Communities Division said: “It’s not always easy to spot a rogue trader or bogus caller so we are asking the public to take some simple, but effective action to stop them becoming a victim. Anyone can be fooled - these people are professional con artists.

“Always ask for ID and research companies before agreeing to any work being undertake. You can also consult your local Trusted Trader Scheme and it is always recommended to get three quotes for a piece of work.

“Never let anyone make you feel pressured into making an on the spot decision, and never hand over any money until you have received appropriate paperwork (contract/service agreement/invoice) and understand what the terms and conditions are.

"We are also asking people to look out for family members and neighbours who may be vulnerable, and may be seen as an easy target by rogue traders. Share this advice with friends and relatives - and encourage them to phone a trusted person, or the police, if they are in any doubt about someone who has turned up unannounced.

“While this is likely to be a busy time for our officers, we are here to help 24 hours a day. "