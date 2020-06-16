Creating a project such as the memorial garden would be a humbling experience, according to artist Alex Allan.

The Glasgow-based artist, who is backing The Herald’s Garden of Remembrance campaign, said a key thing to consider is the opinion of members of the public who may use it.

We launched a campaign to create a memorial cairn and garden in memory of every Scot who has lost their life to coronavirus. A simple stone would represent every one of them.

Since we launched the campaign, it has received widespread support including backing from Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Trainspotting actor Robert Carlyle.

And our campaign was boosted by Glasgow City Council’s offer of a site at Pollok Country Park.

A public fund has now received more £1000 in donations from well-wishers and there has been an initial pledge from HCS Mechanical Services, based in Hillington, which offered a £5000 donation.

Mr Allan, who has worked on several public art commissions, said: “The idea is such a sensitive subject to approach and is something which would be very humbling to work on. As an artist I think one of the main things to consider is what the public want, what would the people affected by this like to see. It is important to get their views on that. Details are important from the size to materials used and the colours.”

Mr Allan, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art with a BA (Hons) Sculpture, has undertaken many public arts projects including one in East Dunbartonshire which reflected the area's industrial heritage though a series called Trails and Tails. Mr Allan, who was one of a number of artists involved, designed sculptural way-markers across Milngavie.

The sculpture was based on the shape of old vernacular cottages, formerly dwellings and places of work. Mr Allan used blonde sandstone, once quarried at Mugdock and used in construction in Milngavie, to form the top sections of the sculptures.

The concrete plinths have the names of former industrial sites and their workers.

He has also worked on a project for NHS Lothian at East Lothian Community Hospital, in Haddington, which is a series of sculptures set in the grounds. The aim is to help patients’ recovery and rehabilitation through the art installation.

Mr Allan added: “I think the thing about art is that it can be so much more than something to look at - it can be emotive. The dream for an artist is that people will be inspired and it will have meaning.”

People have gone out of their way to donate to our campaign which has a target of £50,000 in order to create a fitting memorial to Scotland’s Covid-19 victims and a place for loved ones to be able to sit and reflect.

Among those who donated was Jean Young who said: “A garden of remembrance will provide those bereaved as a result of Covid 19 with a focal point to remember those who have died. The restrictions imposed by lockdown have limited the usual ways of marking the loss of life.”

While Laura Mainil said: “I made a donation because it is a way for me to help those who need it most.”

Margaret Porter, who donated, described the memorial as “a place to remember and celebrate the real people behind the horrible statistics.”

And Lorna Skene left a poignant message on our fundraising page, which simply stated: “We must remember.”

In the weeks since we launched the campaign, we have received offers of help from our plea for a volunteer army to help make the idea become a reality.

Horticultural experts have come forward to offer their advice on how the garden could take shape. Scottish jewellery designer Caitlin Hegney got in touch and offered to donate the proceeds of her latest collection, which has a rainbow-inspired theme, to The Herald campaign.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people over the age of 75.

Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland, welcomed the news

a memorial garden campaign had been launched, saying: “Given the traumatic circumstances in which so many people have lost older relatives and friends, a quiet place where they can reflect on their lives could certainly offer some solace as they go through the healing process."

A stonemasons firm has also reached out to us. The Hillington-based business said they were willing to help in whatever way the could.

The business, which wanted to remain anonymous, said: "We think the idea of a memorial garden is very important. People have not been able to grieve in the same way they normally would during this time. Having somewhere to go will become very important to people. We would happily help in whatever way we can."

To donate go to: gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow G32 8FG.

If you want to get in touch, email us memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk