GROWING up in Newcastle in a time of mass unemployment, I disliked statues. For me they represented the upper classes – representations of the wealthy, the rich and powerful who had benefited from the labour of ordinary people.

The more I read, the less I liked them. Many of the individuals looking down on us were old imperialists, often racist, often, as I saw it, responsible for wars and acts of barbarism at home and abroad.

The difference between now and then is that not too long ago these feelings of injustice were channelled through campaigns to challenge the ideas and institutions of society with politics, arguments and ideas, in an attempt to change the nature of society. There were few if any attempts to pull down statues.

Today, helped by the modern elite, concerns about injustice and inequality are channelled through the psychological language of “offence”, a sentiment or attitude that is more inclined to limit debates, indeed to close them down.

What is at times called the politics of recognition engages with our emotions, encouraging a sense of hurt and a demand for censorship and the annihilation of anything that offends us.

In this respect the reaction following the brutal killing of George Floyd should come as no surprise.

Following decades of laws, police practices, institutional codes of conduct, sackings and the imprisonment of “offenders”, those who literally no-platformed the Colston statue were simply carrying out the emotionalised politics of recognition in a dramatic form.

See how many of the elite stood back, applauded the action or set about creating commissions to tear down more monuments. Even the police bent the knee to the sense of hurt being expressed. And now the dustbin of history is filling up with TV programmes and films deemed inappropriate for our more “caring” times.

Modern tolerance sounds radical but is profoundly reactionary. The issues addressed are often ones we rightly feel strongly about – racism, sexism, homophobia are things most people oppose. The method of opposition is however deeply intolerant, censorious and infantilising.

Of course you cannot create a tolerant society through the police, you cannot create a more just society by destroying anyone and anything you dislike. We cannot grow, develop and advance society by creating safe spaces everywhere and for everyone.

We don’t need more safe spaces, we need public spaces where people can discuss not destroy the past. Only then do we have a chance of making a better future.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald