THEY are one of the most quintessential images of Scotland in the summer - the traditional Highland Games.

But with all of this year's 61 events cancelled, organisers and participants of Games across the country are taking a virtual approach.

And with the pandemic wipeout of the season set to hit the summer economy to the tune of tens of millions of pounds, the Scottish Highland Games Association is adamant they will come back stronger than ever next year.

"The calendar of Highland Games this year may now be empty, but that doesn’t mean we’re sitting back", said Ian Grieve, secretary of the SHGA. "We have a few surprises already and more on the way."

Some of the traditional events have been running for more than 100 years and have not been cancelled since World War II, including the one in Blackford.

Organisers of the annual event in Perthshire were determined not to let the pandemic prevent them celebrating their 150th anniversary and held their smallest ever Highland gathering earlier this month.

The Blackford Highland Games, which began in 1870, went ahead in the form of a solo performance from local dancer Ailsa Sloan.

The 20-year-old was declared the winner by games secretary David Robertson and president Stuart Laing.

Mr Robertson said: “Ailsa has been competing at Blackford Highland Games since she was 11 years old and would have competed as a senior this year."

Ailsa was given first prize which, in recognition of the occasion, was the 1870 prize money of 10 shillings.

While the games could not go ahead as expected, the organisers said they were determined mark the 150th anniversary, even if it was only a token gesture.

Mr Grieve said members of the SHGA across Scotland had come up with their own ideas for measures they could take to combat the loss of their events.

"Strathmore has shown online how to make a fun caber for kids, for example," he said. "Aboyne has an online solo piping competition and Ballater will be raising the standard and inviting supporters to send in clips."

He said the Games in Stirling is lining up virtual activities for people to join and that athletes, dancers and pipers across the country were continuing to do demonstrations and competitions online.

"There’s a great podcast Life Behind the Trig which has athletes in heavyweight disciplines sharing experiences, and our partner governing bodies for piping and dancing are also rising to the challenge," he added.

Last week, Strathmore Highland Games lead an online event for schools in the area around the event’s Glamis Castle home.

Strathmore Games official Lorna Cochrane said: “For the past five years we have grown the schools’ highland games project and it has turned into something really popular.

“We would normally be out in the Kirriemuir cluster primaries teaching the children some of the sports, and they then gather in the grounds of Glamis Castle for their own games a couple of days ahead of the big event.

“We’d normally have more than 500 kids at Glamis over two days and it’s been a huge success.

“It’s lot of hard work but is really rewarding and great fun. It’s all part of the effort to encourage the next generation of Highland Games athletes."

She said they were disappointed that nothing could go ahead this year but said they were determined to do something to coincide with what would have been their games week.

"We came up with activities which parents and children could get involved with online," she said.

Mr Grieve admitted the loss of the events to Covid-19 was 'dreadful' and would have wide impacts but said the association was confident that they would return.

"We’re already planning for next year, to come back stronger, better: welcoming back all our supporters and friends," he said.

"We will hopefully see some new ones too, people who haven’t attended a Highland Games before. I would urge everyone to think about helping your local games, come and make a difference."