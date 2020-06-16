North Korea has blown up its joint liaison office with the South, according to South Korean officials.
The incident is said to have taken place near the border town of Kaesong at 2.49pm (6.49am BST), according to Seoul's unification ministry.
It comes just hours after the North renewed threats of military action against the South.
North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the building as it stepped up its rhetoric over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.
Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to US-led sanctions.
North Korea’s military on Tuesday threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarised under inter-Korean peace agreements as the country continued to dial up pressure on rival South Korea amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the US.
