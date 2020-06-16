Greggs has announced the locations of the 800 shops it is set to reopen this week - with 66 in Scotland.

Customers will be able to takeaway their favourite items from the popular bakery on Thursday, June 18 after a successful trial in the North East.

The shops will be open for takeaway only, with all seating areas and customer toilets remaining closed. To keep customers and colleagues safe, cash will not be taken with payment only accepted via card, contactless or Greggs Rewards.

A reduced menu will be on offer, and will include the eatery's popular sausage roll and vegan alternative, as well as the steak bake.

Roger Whiteside, Greggs chief executive said: “Over the past month, we have carried out robust trials using our new operational and social distancing measures and they have progressed well. This has allowed us to move to our next re-opening phase with just over 800 of our shops welcoming customers back this week.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority and for this reason we have put in the time and effort to make a thorough assessment of all shops. Although we will open with a reduced range, this will be a significant step in us helping the nation get back up and running and serving the communities that we operate in."

Full list of Greggs stores opening in Scotland on June 18