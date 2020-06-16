Greggs has announced the locations of the 800 shops it is set to reopen this week - with 66 in Scotland.
Customers will be able to takeaway their favourite items from the popular bakery on Thursday, June 18 after a successful trial in the North East.
The shops will be open for takeaway only, with all seating areas and customer toilets remaining closed. To keep customers and colleagues safe, cash will not be taken with payment only accepted via card, contactless or Greggs Rewards.
A reduced menu will be on offer, and will include the eatery's popular sausage roll and vegan alternative, as well as the steak bake.
Roger Whiteside, Greggs chief executive said: “Over the past month, we have carried out robust trials using our new operational and social distancing measures and they have progressed well. This has allowed us to move to our next re-opening phase with just over 800 of our shops welcoming customers back this week.
“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority and for this reason we have put in the time and effort to make a thorough assessment of all shops. Although we will open with a reduced range, this will be a significant step in us helping the nation get back up and running and serving the communities that we operate in."
Full list of Greggs stores opening in Scotland on June 18
- Airdrie, 22 High St, ML6 0DT
- Alexandria, 139 Main St, G83 0NX
- Ayr, U15 Heathfield RP, KA8 9BF
- Baillieston, 80 Main St, G69 6SL
- Barrhead, 186 Main Street, G78 1SL
- Bathgate, 2 George Pl, EH48 1PW
- Blantyre, Hamilton, U3 Hillhouse Rd, G72 0BP
- Bonnyrigg, 44 High St, EH19 2AA
- Bridgeton, 613 London Rd, G40 1NE
- Clydebank, 113 Sylvania Way, Clyde SC, G81 2RR
- Coatbridge, U11 Faraday RP, ML5 3SQ
- Cumbernauld, U4B South Muirhead Crt, G67 1AX
- Cumbernauld, U32 Antonine CTR, G67 1PZ
- Cumnock, U7 Townhead St, KA18 1LE
- Dalgety Bay, U1 Hillend IP, KY11 9AB
- Dalkeith, 17 Jarnac Crt, EH22 1HU
- Denny, U7 Stirling St, FK6 6DF
- East Kilbride, Kingsgate SP, G74 4UN
- Hairmyres, U6 St James Ave, G74 5QD
- Edinburgh, 2 Shandwick Pl, EH2 4RN
- Edinburgh, U5 Newkirkgate SC, EH6 6AD
- Edinburgh, 2 Harewood Dr, EH16 4GP
- Edinburgh, U7F Fort Kinnaird RP, EH15 3RD
- Edinburgh, 74 Stenhouse Pl East, EH11 3DQ
- Edinburgh, U6 Edin West RP, Chesser Rd, EH14 1UD
- Edinburgh, 6 Lady Rd, U14 Cameron Tol SC, EH16 5PB
- Erskine, U6 Bridgewater SC, PA8 7AA
- Falkirk, U1 Carron Rd, FK2 7RS
- Glasgow, 162 Buchanan St, G1 2LW
- Glasgow, 64 Gordon St, G1 3RS
- Glasgow, 259 Byres Rd, G12 8TL
- Glasgow, 197 Sauchiehall Ctr, G2 3ER
- Glasgow, U3 Bchnan Stn, Killermont St, G2 3NW
- Glasgow, 429 Alexandra Pde, G31 3AD
- Glasgow, 2224 London Rd, G32 8YG
- Glasgow, 242 Smithycroft Rd, G33 2QZ
- Glasgow, 1865 Paisley Rd West, G52 3SX
- Glasgow, 183 Shieldhall Rd, G51 4DJ
- Glasgow, 13 George Sq, G2 1DY
- Glasgow, 100 George St, G1 1RF *Just Eat & Click+Collect only
- Glasgow, 401 Victoria Rd, G42 8RW
- Glasgow, U4 Govan Cross SC, G51 3JW
- Glenrothes, 31 Lyon Wy, KY7 5NN
- Glenrothes, U1 Leslie Rd, KY7 5PS
- Grangemouth, 21 La Porte PCT, FK3 8AZ
- Greenock, 44 Hamilton Way, PA15 1JJ
- Haddington, 29 Market St, EH41 3JE
- Helensburgh, 26 Sinclair St, G84 8SU
- Hillington, Glasgow, U4 Hillington RP, G52 4LY
- Irvine, New St, KA12 8NU
- Johnstone, 40 High St, PA5 8AN
- Kilmarnock, U11 Burns SC, KA1 1LT
- Kirkcaldy, U2 Fife Central RP, KY2 6QL
- Kirkintilloch, 73 Cowgate, G66 1HW
- Knightswood, 740 Anniesland Rd, G14 0YU
- Lanark, U2, 40 High St, ML11 7EX
- Larkhall 73 Union St, ML9 1DZ
- Linlithgow, U22 Regent Sq, EH49 7HU
- Livingston, 72 The Centre, EH54 6NB
- Livingston, 25 Hawkbrae, EH54 6TW
- Maryhill, U8 Maryhill SC, G20 9SH
- Motherwell, Windmillhill St, ML1 2UA
- Motherwell, U2 Carfin RP, ML1 4GN
- Musselburgh, 134 High St, EH21 7EA
- Newton Mearns, U31 The Ave SC, G77 6AA
- Paisley, 34 Paisley SC, Causeyside Rd, PA1 1UN
- Paisley, U13 Phoenix RP, PA1 2AB
- Paisley, 66 Neilston Rd, PA2 6NE
- Partick, 392 Dumbarton Road, G11 6RZ
- Portobello, Edinburgh, 164 High St Portobello, EH15 1EX
- Renfrew, 11 High St, PA4 8QL
- Rutherglen, 210 Main St, G73 2HP
- Springburn, Glasgow, U21 Springburn Way, G21 1TS
- Stirling, U2 Springkerse TP, FK7 7GN
- Thornliebank, 77 Main St, G46 7RY
- Troon, 26 Portland St, KA10 6EA
- Uddingston, 319 Old Edinburgh Rd, G71 6BP
- Whitburn, 19 West Main St, EH47 0QB
- Wishaw, 83 Main St, ML2 7AU
- EURO Duncansfield, G65 9AE
- EURO Lomondgate, G82 2QU
- MOTO Kinross Kiosk, KY13 0NQ
- MOTO Stirling, FK7 8EU
