A photographer has spoken of his fear after he was reportedly assaulted and racially abused at a protest in Glasgow over the weekend.

Tommy Ga-Ken Wan, a Scottish-Chinese man, was taking pictures of a rally in George Square organised to 'protect' the city's statues and monuments.

But in an emotional Facebook post and as reported by our sister paper the Glasgow Times, Tommy claimed he was unable to do his job properly as he was punched in the head, surrounded by a gang of protesters.

"I have never felt less safe anywhere in the world as I did yesterday, in the very centre of the city that I love and that I call home," he wrote on Facebook.

"For the first time in my life, I heard the N-word said with feeling.

"There was a menace in the air that I've never, ever felt before."

Tommy said he was wearing a vest, cycling cap and colourful trainers, which he claims may have set him apart from not only other members of the media who were present, but the protesters as well.

He says this was enough to make him a 'target for violence'.

According to Tommy, police officers stepped in to protect him from a group who allegedly targeted him and shouted racial slurs at him.

He reported one as saying: "C***** wi the cameras! Get him!"

He said he was then attacked by thugs, who punched him on the head until an officer intervened.

He concluded the post, which has now been shared on the social media platform over 5,700 times: "I cycled to meet my sister, and she bought me a beer.

"It might be argued that the police treated me with respect, and I actually came away from the interaction feeling like that. I left because the officer was right to say that I was making things worse, and I can't imagine what good it would have done anyone for me to stay there.

"But as I recovered from the shock - when my hands stopped shaking - I replayed the events in my head, I see it like this: A large group of men called me a chinky, tried to take my cameras from me, and punched me in the head; the sole response of police officers who witnessed this was to ask me to leave the area."

Police Scotland have been approached for comment, but a spokeswoman said the force was unable to verify the claims 'at this time'.