The pilot who died after his US Air Force fighter jet crashed in the North Sea has been named for the first time.

The body of 1st Lt Kenneth Allen was found on Monday after the single-seater US Air Force F15C Eagle crashed at around 9.40am while on a routine training exercise.

The US Air Force said the pilot arrived at the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk earlier this year and is survived by his wife and parents.

READ MORE: Pilot found dead after US Air Force fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt Allen and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col Will Marshall, commander of 48th Fighter Wing.

"The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness."

The F15C is a model of jet that has been used by the US Air Force since 1979.

RAF Lakenheath is the “largest US Air Force-operated base in England and the only US air forces in Europe F15 fighter wing”, its website said.

READ MORE: Wreckage of US fighter jet that crashed into North Sea is located

The 48th Fighter Wing, which has operated from the base since 1960, has more than 4,500 “active-duty military members”.

Its mission statement is to “provide worldwide responsive combat air power and support”.