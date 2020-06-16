Parts of Scotland are expected to be hit with torrential rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.
The Met Office has issued storm weather alerts for Glasgow, Ayrshire, Inverclyde, Stirling, Lothian, Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and Argyll and Bute, which will come into effect from 1.30pm on Tuesday and last until 6am on Wednesday.
Scots are being told to expect heavy showers and thunderstorms, with torrential downpours bringing 25-35mm of rain in an hour - and perhaps 40 to 50 mm in two to three hours in one or two places.
READ MORE: More butterflies have been spotted thanks to a sunny May
Although some areas will miss the storms, the Met Office says they will be keenly felt in the affected areas.
Lightning and hail is also expected in some areas.
The weather is expected to slowly die out in the evening, but may persist across southwest Scotland into the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The warning says that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
READ MORE: Police warn lockdown compliance is wilting in the summer sun
Communities are being warned that they may be cut off if roads flood, and power cuts could occur in Scottish households.
Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads, and where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and cancellations on public transport.
The regions affected by the warning, as listed on the Met Office site, are:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Stirling
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.