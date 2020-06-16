FORMER Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has criticised Boris Johnson's stance on a row over free school meals – telling the UK Government to “feed the kids”.

A row has erupted after Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford appealed to the UK Government to extend its free school meal voucher scheme through the summer.

The 22-year-old has written an open letter to MPs, calling on the UK Government to reverse its decision not to aware the vouchers – for which almost 1.3 million children are eligible for, outside of term time.

The chairman of Westminster’s Education Select Committee said extending the free school meals programme "would be the right thing to do", but "there are mixed views" among Conservative politicians.

A Department for Education spokesman has said the national voucher scheme "will not run during the summer holidays". Yesterday, Boris Johnson's official spokesman said the Prime Minister would respond to Rashford's letter "as soon as he can".

But Ms Davidson, who has previously been a critic of Boris Johnson, has caleed on the UK Government for a change of heart over the issue.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “I totally get that some LA (local athority) funding has been put in place, but am baffled why WM colleagues picking this hill to die on.

“I didn't have or need free school meals, but I went to a school where a huge % did. Food security during the holidays so important. It's basic. Feed the kids.”

