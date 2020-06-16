BORIS Johnson has u-turned over free school meals for families struggling during the summer.

The Prime Minister had resisted calls for him to extend the scheme, which sees eligible children receive free meals during school time, throughout the summer due to coronavirus.

After days of criticism from within his own party and others, he has now decided to continue the meal vouchers for impoverished families for six weeks.

A spokesman this afternoon confirmed an extra £120m of funding would be allocated to the scheme, and said:" This is a specific measure to reflect the unique crcumstances of the pandemic.

" The scheme will not continue beyond the summer. Those eligible will be those who already qualify for free school meals."

It is understood the payment will be in the form of a one-off voucher, which can be used in supermarkets, valued at £15 per week.

When asked why the PM had changed his mind, the spokesman said that Boris Johnson was responding to England footballer Marcus Rashford, who had appealed for the scheme to be extended and said he had received free meals as a youngster.

Rebecca Long Bailey MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

"This is a welcome U-turn from the government and a victory for the 1.3 million children who were at risk of going hungry this summer.

“It is thanks to the amazing work of Marcus Rashford and campaigners that the Government has had no choice but to reverse their decision.

“The Government must now confirm that this new money will be for the direct provision of free school meals to all eligible children.”