SEVEN in ten of Scotland's poorest families have had to cut back on food and other essentials while half have had to borrow money to get through the coronavirus lockdown, a new study has revealed.

The research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) and Save the Children reveals that more than half of families on Universal Credit or Child Tax Credit in Scotland have been pushed to borrow money since start of crisis – with many relying on expensive forms of credit.

And the impacts are more than financial with nearly two in three saying the the pressures are impacting negatively on their mental health.

Now the charities are are calling on the UK government, Scottish Government and councils to intervene and extend an urgent cash lifeline to families who are stuggling during the pandemic.

Claire Telfer, head of Scotland with Save the Children said: "These new figures reveal the damage wrought by the pandemic on family finances. Sharp drops in income and soaring living costs have placed a huge strain on those already struggling and plunged many more children into poverty for the first time.

“It’s simply not right that parents in Scotland are having to make impossible choices about whether to put food on the table or money on the electricity meter. We know that growing up in poverty has enormous, long-lasting impacts on children – no child should go without the toys and books they need to learn and play because their parents are battling to cover the basics."

It came as the Scottish Government announced that children in Scotland who qualify for free school meals will continue to get them during the school holidays.

The First Minister said local authorities would receive £12.6m to provide the service to about 175,000 pupils.

The charities say they are concerned that household claims for Universal Credit in Scotland have risen from an average of 20,000 per month in 2019 to over 110,000 between March 1 and April 7, "highlighting the impact the pandemic is having on people’s finances".

The survey conducted for the charities by Opinium of over 400 parents of children under 18 who are claiming either Universal Credit or Child Tax Credit that almost half (46%) reported a cut in income since March despite almost nine in ten (86%) reporting rising household costs.

Half of those surveyed had fallen behind on rent or other household bills, sparking fears of more hardship ahead if unemployment rises further.

It found that some four in ten took an advance on Universal Credit which needs to be repaid.

The research conducted during late May and early June 2020 found that income losses and the additional costs of lockdown have put increased pressure on already overstretched family budgets with 71% of families saying they have had to cut back on food and other essentials, while 60% were forced to borrow money including using overdrafts, credit cards or payday loans – expensive, short-term options which often lead to more debt.

JRF and Save the Children say the UK government should extend an urgent lifeline for struggling families in the form of a £20 a week increase to the Child Element of Universal Credit and Child Tax Credits.

They are also calling on the Scottish Government and local councils to extend cash-first support to families eligible for free school meals to provide a "consistent bridge" over the summer holidays as one part of a wider package of measures to provide a lifeline for children.

They said a "consistent minimum level of support" should be available in all parts of Scotland.

Jim McCormick, associate director for Scotland at the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation said: “The coronavirus crisis has shown us that as a compassionate society we want to support each other and protect each other from harm. As well as individuals performing extraordinary acts of public service, we have also seen governments intervening to protect jobs and to boost social security as a lifeline for millions of families.

“It’s vital that we build on this to ensure that the pressures on families with children in particular are recognised and acted on. Families are dealing with high costs with children at home and many simply haven’t got the income they need to weather the storm. This is taking a major toll on parents’ mental and physical health and damaging family life during an intense period for everyone.

“By taking action now, we can ensure that the human suffering of this tragic pandemic is not compounded by rising child poverty, damaging life chances and holding a generation back in the years to come.”

One family have told of the "nightmare" of dealing with pandemic while on benefits.

Barbara and her husband Harry, who live in the west of Scotland have one daughter and care full-time for their 11-year-old grandson. Harry started receiving Universal Credit after Harry fell ill with Coronavirus and was unable to work.

“Financially, it’s just a nightmare. After the bills are paid and you’ve got the food in, there’s just no money left. There’s just no money,” said Barbara [her tale of life during the pandemic is told below].

“You’re getting people calling and asking why your bills haven’t been paid, and you just don’t have the money. It’s stressful when you’ve gone years and years always paying your bills, and then all of a sudden you can’t pay them.

“It’s the children that suffer. There are certain basics that children need, and if they need a new pair of shoes or something it means taking out a loan – and then you’re getting deeper into debt.”

A Convention of Scottish Local Authorities spokesman said: “Local authorities are acutely aware of the pressures on vulnerable and low income families and have worked hard to ensure that support is in place to ease those pressures. From the provision of free school meals and support in childcare hubs to the provision of food to those most in need the work of councils has been extensive.

"The announcement today by the Scottish Government of additional funding for the provision of free school meals and food for the most vulnerable in communities over the summer is welcome. It will be for individual local authorities to decide how that provision will be made as this will very much be based on local circumstances. All authorities will be looking to provide the maximum support possible with the resources available."

A DWP spokesman said: “This government understands the challenges many are facing which is why we injected £6.5bn into the welfare system, including increasing Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit by up to £1,040 a year, as well as rolling out income protection schemes, mortgage holidays and additional support for renters.

“With Universal Credit no one has to wait five weeks for money as urgent payments are available and more than one million have been made - landing in bank accounts within days of a request - since mid-March.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We know that families are under pressure just now as they cope with the impact of Covid-19 and this funding shows we are doing all we can to help tens of thousands of households at this difficult time. That is why we have committed a further £27.6 million to support to those in need, including the extension of Free School Meals over the summer period...

“As this report highlights, this is a very challenging time which is why we have also repeatedly called upon the UK Government to make urgent changes to the benefit system, and continue to urge them to reverse their welfare cuts, by removing the benefit cap, bedroom tax, and two child limit, as well as increasing the Child Element of Universal Credit.

"It is vital that the UK Government match our efforts and take the necessary steps to ensure the benefit system is fit for purpose and is able to work for people who need it.”