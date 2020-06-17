THEY are a symbol of spring and new life when they arrive in Scotland every April.

The country's 250 pairs of nesting ospreys travel at least 6,000 miles from Africa to spend the summer here and - if they are fortunate - raise a family.

Loyal to the same site, and same mate, ospreys have been coming to Scotland every year since 1954, after nearly four decades of extinction in the UK.

Now, their annual pilgrimage is to be immortalised on film after an environmental filmmaker was awarded the Artful Migration residency which commissions artists to create new work influenced by wildlife, the natural world, and climate change.

John Wallace, who lives in Annandale, has chosen the ospreys which have been nesting at Threave Castle and gardens near Castle Douglas since 2009.

He intends to explore the lives of the rare birds of prey but also wants to look at the wider ecosystem that supports them, plus their impact on people.

"It’s a real privilege for our area that the ospreys have been reintroduced and migrate here for this vital part of their lifecycle – the breeding and raising of their next generation," he said.

"I’ll be looking at the period of their absence as well as their presence, because so much happens in the ecosystem all year round that prepares it for the return of these predators which are at the top of the food chain.

"They have a cultural impact too. So I’ll be talking to osprey experts, estate staff, volunteers and birdwatchers about what the ospreys mean to them – and their experiences of these birds."

Each year, 90,000 visitors flock to Threave Castle and estate, although they are currently closed due to the pandemic. The National Trust for Scotland has said the gardens are on a long list of outdoor spaces they hope to reopen by July.

Mr Wallace, who likes to focus his work on areas he has lived in, said there was a sense of anticipation every year as locals wait for the ospreys to arrive.

He added: “Covid-19 brought society to a standstill but nature carries on. The birds have still been free to fly while we have not.”

The Artful Migration project was set up by Upland CIC - a company which supports artists in Dumfries and Galloway and runs the annual Spring Fling arts studios - and Ginnie Wollaston and Nicholas Parton Philip, of Moving Souls Dance. This is the second year the residency has taken place.

Ginnie Wollaston was inspired to set it up in memory of her uncles, George and John Clark, she said. John was a keen artist who lived in Gatehouse of Fleet.

She said: "It is so important for Moving Souls Dance to honour the legacy of the Clark family and to be part of this new Artful Migration residency, allowing John to create work informed by the lifecycle of the ospreys at Threave.

"This year there is a special opportunity to focus on the importance of these birds to the biodiversity and ecology of Dumfries and Galloway, which reminds us that we are deeply interconnected and responsible for our survival and the future of our planet."

The castle is currently home to an osprey pair - Black 80 and Blue KC - and their three chicks.

Samuel Gallacher, responsible for the National Trust for Scotland in Dumfries and Galloway, said they 'thrilled' to host Mr Wallace.

"We are looking forward to seeing the results of his artistic endeavours," he said.

"The osprey conservation programme is long-established at Threave. It is supported by a highly enthusiastic and knowledgeable team of volunteers and staff, who will take pleasure in working with John to help promote the story of these magnificent raptors and their cultural and ecological significance.”

The project, which has been funded by Creative Scotland, was originally intended to start earlier in the year but was delayed by the pandemic.

Much of the work will be done remotely initially, followed by on-site once restrictions are lifted and outreach work with schools. The film is due to be shown at Threave next year.

Amy Marletta, Uplands creative director, said: “The arts have been severely affected by Covid-19, so we are pleased to have been able to adapt this project and find a way it can go ahead.

"We are delighted to have been able to award the residency to John. His strong track record of making high-quality films about nature, the environment and society in southern Scotland made him an ideal choice.”