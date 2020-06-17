THE Herald’s memorial garden campaign for Scotland’s coronavirus victims has taken a step forward today with the launch of a steering group to help shape the future of the project.

Our Garden of Remembrance campaign has received widespread support since it was first revealed and our fundraising quest has received generous donations - £1,500 so far.

Even in its infancy, the campaign was given a boost when Glasgow City Council chiefs offered a site at Pollok Country Park for the memorial garden.

Our vision is to create a memorial cairn with a simple stone representing the life of every Scot who has lost their life to coronavirus. We envisage a tranquil garden for people to be able to sit and remember loved ones.

Today we are delighted to announce the initial members of The Herald Garden of Remembrance steering group who bring with them a wealth of experience in their individual fields.

We are also inviting artists or stonemasons across the country to submit designs for the memorial cairn which could be taken forward for consideration.

The idea for a cairn stemmed from a memorial created in Cathcart Old Parish Church, in Glasgow’s South Side, to help bereaved families.

Rev Neil Galbraith, of Cathcart Old Parish Church, has agreed to become a member of the steering group.

He said: “I honestly want to thank The Herald for playing such an important part in this much required 'Touching Place' which will clearly mean so much to so many families, and anyone with a need to find comfort and solace post Covid-19.

“The cost to Scotland in lives lost, and the suffering endured by so many, must not be forgotten, but it also has to be healed, the garden and cairn, in Pollok Park will give everyone a place where they can remember or give thanks, or just renew their commitment to this wonderful sense of community Covid-19 has inspired. It will be a people's garden.”

Also joining us is Ally McLaws, who runs his own media and business development consultancy and is a former NHS communications director. He said he is proud to join the steering group.

“It’s an honour to be invited to join such a dedicated group of talented individuals and to play my part in shaping how this tremendous project will eventually look,” Mr McLaws said.

“To be part of something so poignant is a very special thing indeed. This memorial will be an long-standing legacy of a very unique and testing time for millions of people all over this country and indeed the world.

"As someone born and brought up in Glasgow it makes me extra proud that this memorial is to be hosted in such a fabulous location as Pollok Country Park.

“The support so far from private businesses, artists, individuals, gardeners, volunteers and politicians has been truly remarkable and I’m confident that everyone who becomes a part of this project will cherish their involvement as a highlight never to be forgotten.”

Restrictions regarding funeral services have made it all the more harder for families who have lost loved ones which is why we have invited charity Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland to join us.

Fiona Arnott-Barron, the charity’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “I am delighted to represent Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland in this steering group. Cruse Scotland has been involved in supporting the creation and development of previous memorials, and we recognise their significance to bereaved families and friends.

“We hope that by providing a permanent place to remember the lives lost to the pandemic, the garden will provide solace and comfort to those who have faced this traumatic bereavement experience. I imagine it will also provide an opportunity to anyone who was unable to make hospital visits or attend funerals to come to, to pay their respects when possible."

The Herald Magazine’s gardening columnist Dave Allan, was among the first to offer his support for the campaign and we are delighted he will be joining our steering group given his valuable expertise.

Mr Allan said: “The Covid 19 pandemic has brought unspeakable grief to the bereaved families. Every one of us has the deepest sympathy for them and wants to support them as much as we can. The overwhelming backing for The Herald’s campaign shows this clearly and is a wonderful way of letting us work to this end.

“Knowing from my own experience the calming and healing power of a garden, I am absolutely delighted to be invited to join the campaign’s steering group. I believe the bereaved families may draw comfort from our sympathy and value the peace and tranquility the garden will bring."

To donate go to: gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow G32 8FG.

If you want to get in touch, email us memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk