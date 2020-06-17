Two planes have collided at Aberdeen International Airport at around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

The incident saw a former Flybe Bombardier Q400 aircraft striking a parked Loganair jet as it was being prepared for departure.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is looking to establish the circumstances around the incident.

“All there is to say on behalf of the AAIB is that following an incident at Aberdeen airport this afternoon (Tuesday), the AAIB is making initial enquires and at this stage there is no further comment,” said a spokesperson for the AAIB.

The airport’s fire services were deployed and a recovery operation for the damaged aircraft is underway.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “Just before 6pm this evening (Tuesday) a Loganair Embraer 145 regional jet, parked with no passengers or crew members aboard, was hit by a former Flybe Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which we understand was being prepared for departure after being stored at Aberdeen Airport.

“The nose of the Q400 impacted the rear port side of the Embraer, becoming lodged underneath and lifting the right main gear off the ground. The most important thing is that no-one was injured in the incident, with the crew working on the ex-Flybe aircraft being safe and well, yet understandably shaken by the occurrence.”

“The airport’s fire services were in attendance and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been notified. A recovery operation for the aircraft is already in hand.

“We do not expect that this unfortunate occurrence will lead to any disruption to customers on Loganair flights from Aberdeen as we have standby aircraft available to fulfil our schedule.”