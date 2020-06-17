POP legends Simply Red have confirmed they will now play the Hydro on October 4, next year.
The new date has been announced after we revealed that the band was postponing their show at the Glasgow venue which was due to take place this year on October 9.
READ MORE: Opinion: Rosemary Goring: The Kirk's plan to banish the elderly from services is cruel. There’s no other word for it
Frontman Mick Hucknall previously said: "We held on for as long as we could wishing that things would return to some semblance of normality.
"My voice is in great shape, we were ready and raring to go in the hope that we might cheer you up by performing some of your favourite songs.
"However, it's not clear that our tour in the autumn must be put back to next year.
"See you in 2021 when hopefully the world will have this virus under better control."
Simply Red are best known for hits Stars, Holding Back the Years and Something Got Me Started.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment