FACTORY workers have suffered the highest death rates from coronavirus in Scotland, according to new figures which put the total fatalities from the disease at more than 4000.

People in deprived areas were also more than twice as likely to die as those in the most affluent ones.

The National Records of Scotland said the infection has been implicated in 4,070 deaths by June 14, an increase of 70 on the previous week’s running total.

It was the lowest weekly increase in the total since March 23, and the number of weekly deaths has now fallen for a seventh consecutive week.

For the first time, the figures included information on the occupations of the people of working age who had died from Covid.

These showed the average number of deaths in Scotland for workers were 145 per 100,000 of the population.

But for “Process, Plant and Machine Operatives” it was 287 per 100,000, while for professional occupations it was 53.9.

According to death registration figures collated by NRS, total Covid deaths fell last week from 89 to 70, barely 10% of the weekly peak of 659 in mid-April.

Deaths in care homes fell from 42 to 35 last week, while deaths in hospitals fell from 39 to 28.

The number of deaths per week from Covid in care homes has been running ahead of those in hospital since the week ending April 27.

In the week to May 31, total deaths in care homes overtook those in hospitals for the first time, with 1,818 in homes and 1,815 on wards since the outbreak began in February.

Last week, the cumulative total was 1,896 deaths in care homes, or 46.6%, and 1,882 on wards, or 46.2%.

However more than 150 care home residents are estimated to have died in hospitals after being moved for treatment, meaning most Covid deaths have been of residents.

In England, official statistics suggest only a quarter of deaths are in care homes, leading Nicola Sturgeon to complain there has been "under-reporting" south of the border.

The NRS tally includes cases where suspected Covid-19 was recorded as a factor on the death certificate.

It is considered more accurate than the daily running total produced by Health Protection Scotland (HPS).

The NRS cumulative figure was 66% higher than the 2,448 deaths recorded by HPS as of June 14.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland from June 8 to 14, from all causes, was 1,032, or just 3% higher than the five-year average of 1,000.

At the peak of the infection, there were 878 excess deaths in a single week.

The data also showed people in the most deprived areas were 2.1 times more likely to die with COVID-19 than those living in the least deprived areas.

Of those who died with COVID in May, 92% had at least one pre-existing condition.

The most common were dementia and Alzheimer’s disease which accounted for 38% of all deaths involving Covid, followed by ischaemic heart disease - 11% of all deaths.

The highest number of deaths involving Covid of working people aged between 20-64 by occupation group were among process, plant and machine operatives which accounted for 43 deaths and an age-standardised death rate of 25.1 per 100,000 population.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy. These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland, are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland.

“Today we have published new analysis on mortality by occupation and provided a further breakdown by location to cover smaller areas.

“We have also included updated analysis on mortality by deprivation, leading causes of death and pre-existing conditions. Our aim is that this will provide important information to help understand the impact of the virus across the country.”