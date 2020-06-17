The Prime Minister has been involved in a car crash outside of Parliament.
Boris Johnson's convoy was targeted by a protester as it left the gates following Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday afternoon.
The protester ran in front of the police escorts, causing the lead car to stop, with an escorting vehicle running into the back of it.
The vehicles then drove off, with a dent visible in the back of the Prime Minister’s Jaguar in videos which have surfaced on social media.
Downing Street has confirmed there are no reports of any injuries.
The protester was quickly detained by police.
A Number 10 spokesman confirmed the car was Mr Johnson’s, adding: “I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured.”
The spokesman said Mr Johnson was travelling in the car at the time.
