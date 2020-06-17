The repainting of an on RAF jet red white and blue, at a cost of nearly £1m, has been branded 'shameful' and 'absurd'.

The SNP's defence spokesman Stewart McDonald MP pointed out that while Boris Johnson was forced to u-turn on providing free school meals to children during the summer he was spending £900,000 of taxpayer's cash on a private plane revamp.

It emerged earlier this week that the RAF Voyager, used by the Royal family and the Prime Minister, was being painted in Union Jack-inspired colours at a hangar in Cambridgeshire, and had been previously estimated to cost at least £100,000.

But today the true cost of the project was revealed by Downing Street to be nearly £1m.

Mr McDonald said it was an "utterly unacceptable" use of public cash, and added: "It is beyond shameful that Boris Johnson vigorously fought calls to prevent children receiving free school meals - before eventually caving - he continues to resist calls to strengthen financial support for struggling families, households and workers during this crisis, and cuts international aid support - yet is intent on wasting nearly £1m of taxpayers’ money to repaint his private plane red, white and blue.

“This is an utterly unacceptable use of public funds whilst members of the Armed Forces are spending their own money on uniforms and kit, and the equipment plan deficit is well into the billions for several years running.

"Boris Johnson is taking yet another page out of the Trumpian playbook with this cynical move – distracting from the reality of his government and chief advisor's conduct over the past few months.

“The Prime Minister is detached from the difficulties facing ordinary families and has abandoned any attempt to act in the interests of people across the UK.”

Ian Murray, Labour's Secretary of State for Scotland added: "This Prime Minister will forever be known for painting Brexit lies on the side of a bus and now he’s painting planes – this time at considerable taxpayers’ expense.

“When he flies around the world in his plane, no amount of paint will cover up the fact that he has trashed Britain’s global reputation.”

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP and the party's defence spokesman said the project was an "absurd waste" of money.

He said: "This absurd waste of nearly £1 million at a time when so many families are struggling to put food on the table and so many are worried about their job security is insulting.

"The country is facing the biggest crisis in generations but Boris is concerned with the colours of his plane.

"This government continue to astound with their posturing. It is disgraceful. They should halt these plans and use the money to help those who need it most right now instead."