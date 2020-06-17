Scotland's justice secretary has slammed 'racist thuggery' taking place in Glasgow's George Square after violence forced a peaceful protest to stop early.

Hundreds of people took to the city centre on Thursday to 'stand up and protect the city' as part of a National Defence League demonstration just one hour before a separate protest organised by asylum seekers.

Six men have been arrested for 'minor public order offences', according to police after violence emerged at the square, with videos showing dozens of loyalists charging at officers.

It is the second time this week that the square has seen groups of people gather to 'protect' its statues, with previous protests on Saturday and Sunday organised by the Loyalist Defence League.

Humza Yousaf has blasted today's action, and says it has 'nothing to do with statues and everything to do with racist thuggery'.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Briefed by Police Scotland on disorder in George Sq. Let's not mince our words, this has nothing to do with statues and everything to do with racist thuggery.

"Police have made a number of arrests already and will continue to take all necessary action against those responsible."

The National Defence League gathered crowds in the city centre to 'protect the Cenotaph' and 'make a stand' at 5pm on Thursday.

It came just one hour before a peaceful rally in the same location organised by No Evictions, organised by asylum seekers who have been refusing food in hotels they have been moved to.

Organisers behind the refugee rally were forced to cut their protest short after they deemed the location 'not safe'.

In a statement on their Facebook page, they said: "We are unable to continue the demonstration safely. People are leaving George Square now.

"Please do not attempt to join the demonstration now. Stay safe with friends.

"Contact us here if you need support or more info."

Photographs and video from the scene show heightened activity, with police running to intervene between unknown parties.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: “We had an appropriate police presence in place to ensure public safety during the demonstrations in the George Square area on the evening of Wednesday, 17 June.

"So far, six men have been arrested for minor public order offences and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The majority of protesters have now left George Square and officers remain in the area for public reassurance.

"A review will be undertaken and should any further criminality be identified appropriate action will be taken."

Police had previously urged people not to attend to either rally and instead find alternate methods to protest amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Before the action, Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: “We are aware of planned demonstrations in the George Square area this evening.

"While we will police them appropriately and proportionately, our clear advice is that people should not attend these events, but to find alternate methods to protest in order to minimise any risks to public safety or health.

“We would encourage everyone to continue to follow the Scottish Government's regulations and guidance to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."

Other MPs have now echoed the justice secretary remarks, with the incident being brought up in the House of Commons.

Leading his adjournment debate on asylum seeker services in the Commons, SNP MP Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West) told MPs: “Let me be quite clear that I condemn the racism of the far right and I celebrate those who wish to protest about the unfair conditions which asylum seekers are faced with in Glasgow.

“I have no doubt further news will develop as this debate goes on, but I want to make it quite clear that the actions of the far right… this demonstration tonight is nothing to do with statues, but was to address the issue of conditions in this city.”

He added: “There is no place for far-right thuggery anywhere in the United Kingdom and people are entitled to peacefully protest if they think that the Government are not making the correct decisions.

“And it was peaceful protests that were planned tonight and they were met with thugs.”

Justice minister Chris Philp also condemned the violent scenes in Glasgow.

Responding to SNP MP Chris Stephens’ debate in the Commons, Mr Philp said: “Violent protest of any kind is abhorrent.

“People do have a right to peaceful protest and I join him, and I’m sure everybody in the House, in condemning the acts of violence to which he referred to earlier.”