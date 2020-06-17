Nicola Sturgeon has blasted 'racist thugs' after a 'far-right' group clashed with police and protesters in Glasgow.

The First Minister spoke after hundreds arrived in the city’s George Square as well as a large police presence with clashes breaking out.

A planned protest against the living conditions of refugees in Glasgow was forced to cut their demonstration short after a rally organised by the National Defence League made the area 'unsafe'.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf condemns 'racist thuggery' as police make six arrests at George Square

Ms Sturgeon has condemned the action, and said those involved 'shame Scotland'.

She wrote on Twitter: "Disgraceful scenes in Glasgow tonight. Racist thugs shame Scotland.

Disgraceful scenes in Glasgow tonight. Racist thugs shame Scotland. If they break the law, they should face the full force of it. And all of us should unite to say that welcoming refugees and asylum seekers is part of who we are. https://t.co/YL7M4YVhLN — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 17, 2020

"If they break the law, they should face the full force of it. And all of us should unite to say that welcoming refugees and asylum seekers is part of who we are."

Her comments come after similar statements made by justice secretary Humza Yousaf, who said the 'racist thuggery' in George Square had 'nothing to do with statues'.

The National Defence League called on people to arrive at George Square at 5pm to 'stand up and protect the city' by standing guard at statues.

No Evictions Glasgow was due to be protesting at around 6pm, but said it had been made aware far-right groups would be turning up an hour before.

Police have now confirmed six people have so far been arrested for 'minor public order offences' after demonstrators clashed with officers.

READ MORE: In pictures: Police meet crowds at Glasgow George Square as group turns out to 'protect' monument

It is the second time this week that the square has seen groups of people gather to 'protect' its statues, with previous protests on Saturday and Sunday organised by the Loyalist Defence League.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: “We had an appropriate police presence in place to ensure public safety during the demonstrations in the George Square area on the evening of Wednesday, 17 June.

"So far, six men have been arrested for minor public order offences and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The majority of protesters have now left George Square and officers remain in the area for public reassurance.

"A review will be undertaken and should any further criminality be identified appropriate action will be taken.