GAMEKEEPERS furious with moves to protect Scotland's mountain hares have suggested they will set up a new political party to "ensure the working countryside is represented better".

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association said the decision to ban the unlicensed culling of mountain hares was a "grave mistake".

MSPs voted to make mountain hares a protected species by 60 votes to 19 following an amendment by Green MSP Alison Johnstone.

A study previously found mountain hare numbers have declined considerably since the 1950s, which figures suggesting 26,000 are killed every year.

But Alex Hogg, chairman of the Scottish Gamekeepers Association, said a lack of control will harm the species.

He said: “This is a bad law, made by people it will not impact upon.

“There will be no satisfaction in turning around in a few years and saying: ‘we told you so’ but, certainly, this is an important date in the demise of another iconic species, killed by political trade-offs and emotive campaigns.

“The views of the rural working people of the land have been ignored, here. The system has failed them.

"We have been in discussions for some months about a party for rural Scotland and the possibility of fielding candidates in list seats.

“Our members feel this whole process and the lack of scrutiny has been lamentable and we now need to consider all options to ensure the working countryside is represented better in Scotland today.”

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land and Estates, said the changes "will not help Scotland's wildlife, which is the prime concern of gamekeepers and land managers".

She said: "Mountain hares are thriving on Scotland's moors and their fate will not be improved by this vote. There is clear evidence that the control of hares helps combat tick and Lyme disease and protect plants and young trees.

"Balanced wildlife management is key to meeting Scottish government targets on biodiversity and tree planting.

"It was disappointing that this seems to have disregarded by so many at Holyrood."

Speaking last night, Ms Johnstone said: “I’m delighted the Scottish Government has finally given into pressure to protect this iconic native species.

"This has come about because of the overwhelming public support for my amendment, for which I am very grateful.

“The sheer volume of interventions from those defending our wildlife was impossible to ignore, and saw off pressure from the grouse-shooting lobby, who once again attempted to undermine the evidence by claiming that killing these animals also protects them."