NICOLA Sturgeon has today announced a further easing of lockdown measures in Scotland.

Throughout the last week, the First Minister had indicated her optimism at moving the country into Phase 2 of the four-phased route map out of lockdown restrictions.

The decision was made at the three-weekly formal review of the measures, following a further suppression of the coronavirus in Scotland – with the NRS revealing yesterday the number of virus-related deaths fell for the seventh week in a row.

But what does Phase 2 actually mean for you?

From seeing family and friends to outdoor shopping, here are the biggest changes from the latest easing of lockdown.

From June 18

Shielding people

From today, people who are shielding can go outdoors for exercise.

Shielding people can also take part in non-contact outdoor activity, such as golf, from tomorrow.

From tomorrow, people who are shielding can also meet people from one other household.

From Friday, June 19

Seeing friends and family

The First Minister today revealed people can enter other households to use the toilet - but should continue meeting outdoors.

You will also be able to meet with larger groups including family and friends outside - with the maximum of 2 extra households and 8 people.

This is in addition to the measures from Phase 1, which included sunbathing/sitting outdoors, and visiting other households outdoors and in gardens.

'Extended household'

From tomorrow, people who live alone or with children under 18 can have a bubble with one other household - you can visit indoors and stay overnight.

This has to be with this household only

Transport

Public transport can increase their capacity but will remain significantly limited to allow for physical distancing.

Face masks will be mandatory on all public transport.

The First Minister says the five mile limit for leisure and recreational purposes will remain for now - "remain as close as possible to local area" until Phase 3

There is no five-mile limit for visiting family and friends.

From Monday, June 22

Dentists

All dental practices can reopen to see patients with urgent care needs from Phase 2 – meanwhile procedures which generate aerosols will remain at emergency dental hubs.

Sports

The guidance also says the resumption of professional sport, in line with public health advice, is allowed.

As with the previous Phase, unrestricted outdoors exercise is permitted, so long as you adhere to distancing measures. Non-contact sports like golf, hiking, fishing etc remain allowed.

However, gyms will not be able to reopen until Phase 3.

Worship

The route map also says places of worship will be able to reopen for private prayer - but not for extended groups until Phase 3.

From Monday, June 29

Shopping

Outdoor markets can also reopen, provided there can be controls on the number of people within the market and distancing is kept.

The First Minister also outlined plans for non-essential retail units to reopen form June 29 - but these will have to have outside entrances. Therefore shopping centres cannot reopen.

Drive-thrus and garden centres were already permitted to reopen under the previous easing of measures.

Sports

Sports courts and playgrounds are now permitted to reopen across Scotland.

Working

Working from home remains the default position.

But the guidance says non-essential indoor, non-office based workplaces can reopen - including factories, warehouses, lab and research facilities.

The construction sector can also implement further stages of a phased return.

There can also be a relaxation of restriction on housing moves.

Marriages

Under Phase 2, marriages and civil partnerships can take place in Scotland with the number of attendees kept to a minimal.

Moving house

Relaxation on restrictions on housing moves.

Education

College and university staff can return to make essential preparations for restart in Phase 3.

These institutions will not return (with a blended model) until Phase 3, with schools set to return across Scotland from August 11.