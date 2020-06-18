NICOLA Sturgeon has announced shops in Scotland will reopen from June 29 amid a further easing of lockdown restrictions.

But the First Minister said she is not yet able to give a date for the reopening of outdoor hospitality such as beer gardens, with a further update due around July 2.

Ms Sturgeon said more people will be able to meet up and use toilets in other households from tomorrow, while masks will be made compulsory on public transport from Monday.

Anyone who lives on their own - or only with children under 18 - will also be able to form an ‘extended household group’ with one other household.

Within an extended household group, people will be able to meet indoors without physical distancing, as well as staying overnight.

But they must continue to see any other households outdoors only, and stay more than two metres apart from them.

Ms Sturgeon said she hoped this would help ease "some of the isolation which is one of the cruellest consequences of tackling this virus".

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, she also outlined further measures.

She said: "From tomorrow, people from one household can meet outdoors with people from up to two other households.

"You can meet these two households together or separately and it doesn’t always have to be the same households - but it should be no more than two at a time and no more than two in a day.

"And we are still advising no more than eight in any group.

"We will also change the guidance so that you can, if necessary, go indoors to use the toilet if you are meeting in the garden of another household."

Shops of all sizes are due to reopen from June 29, alongside outdoor markets, zoos and garden attractions.

However indoor shopping centres will remain closed, except for access to essential shops such as supermarkets and pharmacists.

Some indoor workplaces that have so far opted to remain closed in line with guidance - such as factories, labs and warehouses – can also start to reopen from this date.

Professional sport will resume behind closed doors from June 22.

Dentists will also be able to re-open on this date, initially for urgent care, while places of worship can reopen for individual prayer.

Meanwhile, face coverings will become mandatory on public transport – such as trains, buses and taxis – from this Monday.

Children under five, those with breathing difficulties and those with physical conditions which make it hard to keep the mask in place will be exempted.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I understand the desire of all businesses to reopen quickly – however it is vital than when services and venues do reopen, they do so safely and in a way that is consistent with continued suppression of the virus."

The First Minister said the two-metre physical distancing rule remains in place.

But she added: "However, I have asked our advisers to consider whether there are particular settings and circumstances in which, with additional mitigations, it might be possible in future to recommend a distance of 1 or 1.5 metres."

Many businesses such as bars and restaurants have said they will not be able to operate under the two-metre rule.

Elsewhere, Ms Sturgeon announced updated measures for those who are shielding, allowing them to go outdoors for exercise from today.

From tomorrow, they can also take part in non-contact outdoor activities such as golf.

She added: "In addition, the advice from tomorrow will be that people who are shielding can meet outdoors with people from one other household – but in groups of no more than eight.

"However, if you are shielding, you should continue to be extremely cautious.

"That means staying at least two metres away from other people at all times, even if you live with the person you’re out with.

"Do not go inside someone else’s house, or allow someone from another household to go inside yours, even to use the toilet.

"And when you go outside, choose times and areas that are quiet. And wash your hands thoroughly as soon as you get back home."