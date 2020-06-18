PEOPLE who live in the most deprived areas of Scotland are more than twice as likely to die from coronavirus than those living in the country’s most affluent locations, new data has revealed.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed there were 70 deaths related to COVID-19 from June 8 to June 14 – bringing the country’s death toll under that measurement to 4070.

That is the seventh consecutive weekly drop in the death toll.

The analysis found people in the most deprived areas of Scotland were 2.1 times more likely to die with Covid-19 than those living in the least deprived areas from March to May.

Director of statistical services Pete Whitehouse said: "Every death from this virus is a tragedy.

"These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland."

The NRS figures, released yesterday, also detailed out the number of coronavirus deaths from March 1 to May 31 in every single area in Scotland.

The figures can be broken down by local authority or by village, town area or city area.

Here, we have created an easy-to-use tool for you to find the number of coronavirus deaths in your area: ​

It comes as the First Minister revealed plans to move Scotland into Phase 2 of the four-phased route map out of lockdown.

From today (June 18), those who have been shielding will be able to go outdoors for exercise.

They will be able to take part in non-contact outdoor activities such as golf and meet outdoors with people from one other household on Friday, June 19 – but in groups of no more than eight and following social distancing guidelines.

Also from Friday, people who live on their own or only with children under 18 will be able to form an “extended household group”, meaning they can meet indoors without physical distancing and can stay overnight.

Meanwhile, people from one household will be able to meet two other households at the same time while outside, with no more than eight people gathered at a time.

They will also be able to go inside to use the toilet when meeting in someone else’s garden.

From Monday, June 22 the Scottish construction sector will move to the next phase of its restart plan, dentists will be able to open and professional sport can resume behind closed doors.

Places of worship will be able to reopen – although only for individual prayer and not services.

Further Phase 2 changes will take effect from Monday June 29.