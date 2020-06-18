A massive explosion has shaken houses and shops in Glasgow's East End.

Fire crews have raced to a derelict building close to Duke Street after reports of a 'horrendous bang' at around 8.40pm on Thursday.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion, but plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles.

Multiple appliances are in attendance, and roads nearby have been closed off.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Local councillor Allan Casey said the fire appears to have started from a site that houses waste closeby.

He tweeted: "I understand there has been a loud explosion in the Dennistoun area.

"This seems to have stemmed from a fire at a site that houses waste just off Duke Street. @scotfire_glasgo are on site and dealing with the incident.

"I hope everyone is safe."

Residents on social media reported hearing the bang earlier this evening - with many saying they could feel it shake their houses.

One said: "Huge explosion coming from Parkhead, massive amounts of smoke. Looks like a huge fire developing."

Another wrote: "Tesco Parkhead in Glasgow's East end rocked by blast of explosion of some sort at around 9pm.

"Looks like a major incident towards Carntyne. Hope no one is injured."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed the incident to the Glasgow Times.