PUBS and restaurants have voiced disappointment after Nicola Sturgeon said beer gardens and outdoor areas would not be able to re-open for another two weeks at the earliest.

The First Minister said she would give a further update around July 2, sparking frustration among some bar owners who had planned to open this weekend.

However, the latest easing of lockdown rules was welcomed elsewhere, with the retail industry insisting the news that shops of all sizes can re-open from June 29 represented a “significant milestone”.

CC Blooms bar in Edinburgh, which had been taking bookings for its outdoor areas, apologised to customers and said it was a “shocking blow for hospitality” after Ms Sturgeon unveiled the latest measures yesterday.

Edinburgh Corn Exchange, which had planned to open the city’s largest beer garden, issued a plea to ministers.

In a video posted on social media, managing director Paul Demarco said: “We need to open up. We’ve got massive outdoor areas here at the Corn Exchange...we’ve got loads of space, we’ve got loads of toilet provision, we’ve got an experienced team.”

The First Minister said she has commissioned further advice from her scientific advisory group on re-opening beer gardens.

She said there is “emerging evidence that places such as pubs, restaurants and gyms can be hotspots for transmission” and it is important ministers better understand this.

She added: “I appreciate this will be hard for the hospitality industry.”

Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said the decision not to allow pubs and restaurants to open outdoor seating areas was “at odds with what other countries have done”.

Scotland’s tourism and hospitality businesses have been told to prepare to fully re-open on July 15.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the Scottish Beer and Pub Association, said: “Pubs and bars across Scotland will be somewhat disappointed by this announcement, with many expecting to be given a definitive date today for re-opening their outdoor space to allow them to start preparing to open again.

“That’s sadly not the case, with these businesses now having to wait a further two weeks before any clarity on when they can welcome back their customers into beer gardens and other outdoor areas.

“The First Minister committed the Government to working with our industry over the next two weeks and we will enthusiastically engage in that to get our pubs and bars re-open as soon as possible.

“With our industry now going three months without any customers and fighting for survival, that opportunity cannot come soon enough.

“While the re-opening of outdoor space would provide some relief to parts of our sector, the vast majority of pubs will be looking towards July 15 for the full re-opening.

“Even then, there remain issues for our sector that need to be addressed to properly unlock the economic boost our pubs can contribute to the national economy.”

She said continuing to insist on a 2m social distancing rule “will make opening financially unviable for many and could result in over 23,600 job losses in our sector alone”.

Ms Sturgeon has confirmed a review of whether this can be reduced in some settings.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said it acknowledged “many restaurants, hotels, pubs and golf clubs with an outdoor area which they had planned to open over the coming days will be bitterly disappointed that this will not be possible until July 2 at the earliest”.

He said: “Having a chance to get some revenue coming in to offset the huge burden of costs that have had to be borne over the past 12 weeks would have provided some

welcome relief for many.”

Mr Crothall said the STA is conducting research into the impact of the 2m limit on business viability and employment.

The results so far suggest the majority of accommodation providers and restaurants will lose between 50 to 70 per cent of their business.

Elsewhere, Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, welcomed the easing of lockdown measures.

She said: “Many retailers will have some measure of relief to finally have a clearer idea of when they can re-open and what they will need to do to prepare for this while construction firms can now start working again. It will be a relief for many employers and will help to save jobs.

“Clearly current physical distancing limits at 2m is unsustainable for many businesses so we welcome the fact that this is being reviewed, with recommendations due within the next two weeks.

“We would suggest that the review be extended to consider the scientific evidence as adopted by many other countries together with the advice from the World Health Organisation.”

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, welcomed the June 29 date for re-opening all shops other than those without outdoor entrances and exits.

He said: “The First Minister’s announcement is a significant milestone, providing much needed clarity on the path ahead.

“It is welcome that the Government has listened to our representations and that larger shops will be able to re-open sooner than anticipated.

“We look forward in due course to learning of the indicative date for the re-opening of non-essential outlets in shopping centres and malls.”

He said shoppers should prepare for different store layouts, one-way aisles, plexiglass screens and queuing.

He added: “The industry stands ready to play its part in getting the Scottish economy moving again.

“However it is crucial that there is a clear plan so shoppers can travel to and through our town and city centres, and also a short term economic stimulus package to encourage customers to start shopping again.”