WILDLIFE has taken advantage of the lockdown to turn up in unexpected places. Foxes have mugged picnickers in Aberdeen, mountain goats butted into gardens in Llandudno and deer, if not antelope, have been home on the range in east London. Noticeably, another garishly coloured, protected species has emerged, usually in packs, during the lockdown; the easily spotted cyclist.

The proliferation of peddlers has heightened the simmering tension between those taking their lockdown leisure on two legs as opposed to two wheels. Cyclists need protection from inconsiderate or careless drivers but pedestrians deserve protection from inconsiderate and careless cyclists. The Deeside Way in Aberdeenshire is a shared space for walkers, cyclists and horse riders. Signs invite cyclists to respect others, but it has become a lockdown war zone. Biking bullies frequently approach from the rear at high speed.