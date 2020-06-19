THE Met Office has warned of thunderstorms and lightning across much of Scotland today.

Forecasters have issued a yellow 'be alert' warning covering the time period from 4pm until midnight this evening, with disruption "likely".

They say there is a chance that homes and business could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings possible from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

It's estimated that in some areas, 30-40mm of rain will fall in under two hours.

A statement reads: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon and through the early evening, moving slowly northwest, before slowly fading overnight.

"The most intense rainfall is likely across parts of central Scotland during the early evening, and then across northwest Scotland.

"Whilst not all areas will see the heaviest rain, some places may see 30 to 40 mm in 1 to 2 hours which may lead to localised flooding.

"Lightning and hail are also likely."

The Met Office is also warning that sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

This could also result in delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Forecasters add there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Regions and local authorities affected:

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Central, Tayside & Fife

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders