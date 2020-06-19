THE Met Office has warned of thunderstorms and lightning across much of Scotland today.
Forecasters have issued a yellow 'be alert' warning covering the time period from 4pm until midnight this evening, with disruption "likely".
They say there is a chance that homes and business could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings possible from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
It's estimated that in some areas, 30-40mm of rain will fall in under two hours.
⚠️ Yellow Warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) June 19, 2020
Thunderstorms across southern and western parts of Scotland ⛈️
Friday 1600 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/MCZVRfiOtF
A statement reads: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon and through the early evening, moving slowly northwest, before slowly fading overnight.
"The most intense rainfall is likely across parts of central Scotland during the early evening, and then across northwest Scotland.
"Whilst not all areas will see the heaviest rain, some places may see 30 to 40 mm in 1 to 2 hours which may lead to localised flooding.
"Lightning and hail are also likely."
The Met Office is also warning that sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
This could also result in delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
Forecasters add there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
Regions and local authorities affected:
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.