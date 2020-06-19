People will be able to enjoy films, comedy, music and other entertainment at drive-in events which aim to offer distraction this summer after months of lockdown.

The Parking Lot Social will hold events in six cities around Scotland as part of its drive-in tour, starting in Edinburgh’s Dalkeith Park where films including The Joker and Grease will be screened.

Each night, people in 250 cars will be able to enjoy films, “car-a-oke” sing alongs, bingo, silent discos, live bands, quizzes, comedy and food while following social distancing guidelines.

There will also be a “Social Kids” event with family-oriented content with an earlier start time.

Josh Kinnersley, of organisers XL Event Lab, said: “It really feels like everyone could do with a bit of fun just now and for us that’s vast screens, massive rainbow fire hydrants and gorillas.

“Each night on the Scottish tour is shaping up to be amazing, with the most feel-good entertainment being lined up for everyone coming along, whether they like snuggling up to a good film, belting out the classics or showing off their quiz skills.

“It’s all being done safely and responsibly, so guests and staff can take part in this interactive drive-in festival without worry. We’re working closely with local authorities to make sure that what we’ve got planned is going to be allowed and within guidelines.”

The Parking Lot Social will take place in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth, Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness in August and September.

Audiences will take part in the interactive event from their cars, parked in front of a performance set, with audio transmitted directly from the stage to wireless headphones and through a dedicated FM radio channel.

Tickets will be released in stages, with Edinburgh available now at Seetickets.com.

Separately, a series of socially-distanced drive-in concerts will take place in Edinburgh in August as part of a UK-wide tour.

Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs, Gary Numan and Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley will perform at The Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston.

There will also be performances from Beverley Knight, Brainiac, Bjorn Again, The Brand New Heavies, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, Jack Savoretti, The Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, The Streets, The Snuts and Skindred.

Acts will perform to up to about 300 cars at each show, backed by concert-quality sound with a full lighting rig and LED screens.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In comes from promoter Live Nation and Utilita Energy and tickets for events will be available from 8am on Monday at LiveNation.co.uk.