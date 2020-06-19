Actor Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88, according to his agent.

The Essex-born actor was best known for his roles as Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of The Ring, and athletics trainer Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire.

During his career, he received the 1967 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his performance as Lenny in The Homecoming and the 1998 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor for his performance in the title role of King Lear.

Alex Irwin, from Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88.

“He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson’s related”.

“He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike.

“His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

“Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely”.