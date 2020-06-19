Mobile phone users across the country are experiencing issues with Vodafone after a network outage.

Vodafone has confirmed the outage, and say their customers cannot make calls.

According to website DownDetector, almost 3000 issues have been reported in the UK.

The service appears to be down across much of the UK with Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London particularly affected.

The provider are currently replying to customers on Twitter, and say they are aware of the issue.

They wrote: "We are currently aware of the issue and are working hard to get this fixed.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this has caused, we hope to have this sorted as quickly as possible."

The outage has affected phone lines for several corporations across the country, including Tesco Bank.

They said on Twitter: "Hi, we're sorry that our telephone lines are currently down. We’re working with our telephone provider Vodafone to fix this.

"The issue isn’t affecting any of our other services and Mobile and Online Banking are working as normal. We’ll be here while the issue is being fixed."

DownDetector

The reason for the outage remains unclear, however people are reporting issues with phone connection and broadband.

One customer said on Twitter: "Is Vodafone out or is it just me?"

And another said: "Seems like Vodafone’s voice call network is down. Which is just what you need when everyone’s working from home."